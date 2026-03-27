Asamoah Gyan has tipped a surprise nation to dethrone Argentina as world champions ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The former Black Stars captain notably overlooked bookmakers’ favourites Portugal and France

Meanwhile, Gyan has backed Ghana as a potential dark horse for the global showpiece later this year

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Asamoah Gyan has weighed in on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering his early predictions just months before the tournament kicks off across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The former Ghana captain has backed an alternative contender to dethrone Argentina, underlining his belief in a possible shift in global football power dynamics.

His pick comes as a surprise, especially with France and Portugal widely tipped by bookmakers as favourites for the title.

Asamoah Gyan backs an outside nation to dethrone Argentina as champions of the world at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty and @ASAMOAH_GYAN3/X.

Source: Getty Images

Gyan names 2026 World Cup favourites

Gyan, Africa’s all-time leading scorer at the World Cup, was cautious at first when asked to predict the outcome of the competition.

"I don't like predicting about the World Cup," he said in an interivew with One Football.

Still, he went on to name Argentina and Germany as his preferred finalists, hinting at a possible repeat of the 2014 showdown. When pushed further to choose a winner, Gyan leaned towards Germany.

Watch the interview:

Gyan’s backing of Germany may raise eyebrows given their recent struggles on the world stage.

Despite their rich history, the four-time champions have not lived up to expectations in recent tournaments.

According to FIFA, since lifting the trophy in 2014, Germany have failed to progress beyond the group stage in both 2018 and 2022.

Across those two editions, they managed just one win, a sharp drop from the standards they once set.

Yet there are signs of recovery. Under Julian Nagelsmann, the team is slowly rebuilding after a period of transition.

Watch Germany's route to the 2026 World Cup on YouTube:

They now play with more control and defensive discipline, while still carrying a threat in transition.

Argentina, on the other hand, have continued to grow since that 2014 final defeat. After an early exit in 2018, they bounced back strongly in 2022, going all the way to lift the trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

They have also dominated in South America in recent years, reinforcing their status as one of the favourites heading into the next World Cup, per USA Today.

Asamoah Gyan tips Ghana as potential dark horse ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Gyan backs Ghana as WC dark horses

Beyond his finalists, Gyan also tipped Ghana as a potential dark horse for the tournament.

The Black Stars have not advanced beyond the group stage since 2010, a competition where Gyan himself scored three goals and played a central role in their historic quarter-final run.

Recent setbacks, including failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, exposed the team’s struggles. But there has been a shift in direction under Otto Addo.

After the AFCON failure, Ghana seem to have rediscovered their mojo, securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup and heading into the tournament with renewed belief.

With a squad packed with attacking options and growing confidence, Gyan believes they could surprise a few teams on the biggest stage.

Ronaldo drops World Cup verdict on Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldo Nazário tipped Ghana as a potential surprise team at the 2026 World Cup after the group stage draw.

The Black Stars have been placed in a tough Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Source: YEN.com.gh