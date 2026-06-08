Brothers Derrick Luckassen and Brian Brobbey share Ghanaian heritage despite different surnames and family backgrounds

Both players may represent Ghana and Netherlands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, creating a unique family story

Their family's football talent extends beyond, featuring competitive footballers Kevin and Samuel Brobbey as well

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced several fascinating family stories, but few are as unique as the connection between Ghana defender Derrick Luckassen and Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey.

The two footballers are brothers of Ghanaian heritage and were both born in the Netherlands.

Derrick Luckassen in action for Ghana against Germany in an international friendly on March 30, 2026. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto.

Source: Getty Images

However, many supporters are often surprised to discover they are related because they do not share the same surname.

Their family story has become a talking point ahead of the World Cup, where both players could feature on football's biggest stage while representing different nations.

Different Fathers, Different Surnames

The reason Luckassen and Brobbey have different last names is rooted in their family background.

The brothers share the same mother but have different fathers, which explains why they carry different surnames despite being closely related.

As a result, many football fans are unaware of the family connection until it is pointed out.

The spotlight on their relationship has intensified ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where both players have the opportunity to represent their respective countries on the global stage.

Luckassen was included in Ghana's squad after injuries affected the Black Stars' defensive options, while Brobbey remains part of the Netherlands setup after establishing himself as one of the country's leading attacking players.

A Family Packed With Football Talent

The footballing talent in the family extends beyond Luckassen and Brobbey.

They are part of a wider sporting family that also includes brothers Kevin Brobbey and Samuel Brobbey, both of whom have played football at a competitive level.

Should Luckassen and Brobbey feature during the World Cup, they will join an exclusive group of siblings representing different countries at the same tournament.

Their story adds another intriguing chapter to the growing list of family connections that make the World Cup one of the most unique events in global sport.

While their surnames may be different, the family bond remains strong, with both players proudly embracing their Ghanaian roots while pursuing international success with different national teams.

Derrick Luckassen set to replace Djiku

According to Ghanasoccernet, the versatile defender is the frontrunner to replace the injured Black Stars stalwart, barring any last-minute changes.

Luckassen earned his senior Ghana debut during the international friendly against Germany in March and has steadily strengthened his case for a place in the squad.

His performances for Cypriot champions Pafos FC during the 2025/26 campaign have not gone unnoticed.

The 30-year-old played a pivotal role in the club's domestic success while also making his mark in Europe.

According to Transfermarkt, the Dutch-born defender featured eight times in the UEFA Champions League and chipped in with a goal, showcasing both his defensive qualities and attacking threat.

His consistency, leadership and ability to operate across multiple positions at the back have made him an attractive option as Ghana seeks a reliable replacement.

Source: YEN.com.gh