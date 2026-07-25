Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Bids Farewell to Leicester City After Joining Ipswich Town
- Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has officially departed Leicester City after signing with newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town
- The 23-year-old penned a five-year contract with Ipswich following Leicester's demotion to League One
- Issahaku shared an emotional farewell message to the Leicester faithful after three years at the King Power Stadium
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has bid an emotional farewell to Leicester City after completing a move to newly-promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town, signing a five-year deal with the Suffolk side this summer.
The 23-year-old's departure follows Leicester's relegation to League One, ending a three-year chapter at the King Power Stadium that included both promotion glory and the pain of successive relegations.
Issahaku's Message to the Leicester Faithful
In a heartfelt post addressed to the Leicester City family, Issahaku expressed deep gratitude to everyone connected with the club during his time there.
"This club gave me the opportunity to come to England, prove myself and show what I could do," he wrote. "From the first day, I was welcomed with open arms and made to feel at home. I will always be grateful for the trust, support and belief shown in me."
The Ghana international singled out his teammates, coaching staff and supporters for special mention, crediting those relationships with shaping him as both a footballer and an individual.
"To the incredible supporters, your passion, love and encouragement meant more to me than words can express," he added. "Playing in front of you and celebrating special moments together will remain among my greatest memories."
He signed off with a line that encapsulated his affection for the club: "Once a Fox, always a Fox."
A Mixed Legacy at the King Power Stadium
Across his three seasons with the Foxes, Issahaku made 100 appearances and scored 16 goals. His most significant contribution came when he helped fire Leicester back into the Premier League, only for the club to suffer back-to-back relegations in the seasons that followed.
With Leicester now set to compete in the third tier of English football, Issahaku's move to Ipswich keeps him in the Premier League, where the Tractor Boys have returned following their promotion to the top flight.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.