Benjamin Asare has finally addressed why he was dropped for Lawrence Ati-Zigi in Ghana's 2026 World Cup clash against Colombia

The 34-year-old described the selection decision as "normal" and dismissed suggestions of any rift within the goalkeeping department

Asare's mature response has gone viral, earning widespread praise from fans across social media

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has explained why he had no issue with being left out of Ghana's starting line-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper lost his place to Lawrence Ati Zigi for the knockout fixture, but he insists the decision was 'normal' in football.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Ohemaa Woyeje, the 34-year-old stressed that competition for places is inevitable and that every player must respect the coach's choice.

Benjamin Asare Explains Why He Was Dropped for Lawrence Ati Zigi Against Colombia

Source: Getty Images

Asare opens up on being dropped vs Colombia

Asare dismissed suggestions that he was unhappy with the selection, insisting the unity among Ghana's goalkeepers remained intact throughout the tournament.

"I never wish misfortune for my fellow goalkeepers," he said.

He added that his priority has always been the success of the Black Stars, regardless of who starts in goal, stressing that he fully supports whichever goalkeeper is selected by the technical team.

His mature response quickly won over football fans after the interview surfaced on July 24, with many praising his professionalism and humility.

Watch Asare's response, as shared on X:

Fans praise Benjamin Asare's maturity

Supporters flooded social media with positive reactions after watching the interview. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

@Lilportrait said:

"I really like how he answered the question intelligently."

@yo_soy_mercedes wrote:

")se us? 😂😂😂..He will go far in life with this mentality.💯"

@SPapawasky added:

"Benjamin Asare is very smart and intelligent in answering questions. Now I understand why his grandmother always praised him becos he is humble and smart."

Benjamin Asare Explains Why He Was Dropped for Lawrence Ati Zigi Against Colombia

Source: Getty Images

While Asare has earned admiration for his attitude, his club future remains uncertain.

The experienced goalkeeper has one year left on his contract with Hearts of Oak, amid reports he has attracted interest from clubs abroad after his performance at the World Cup.

According to UK-based journalist Rahman Osman, Hearts' valuation of the goalkeeper remains the biggest obstacle to a potential transfer, leaving his next move unclear ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Source: YEN.com.gh