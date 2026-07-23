Argentina suffered a defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, with Ferran Torres scoring the extra-time winner at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

A FIFA and FIFPRO agreement on mandatory rest periods means Messi and Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul face a three-week absence from MLS

Questions now surround whether the 39-year-old has played his final World Cup match, with the next tournament arriving when he would be 43

Lionel Messi faces a mandatory three-week absence from Inter Miami following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with a FIFA and FIFPRO rest period agreement preventing him from returning to MLS action until August.

The 39-year-old was on the losing side as Ferran Torres' extra-time goal handed Spain a 2026 World Cup title at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 20.

The defeat capped a deeply troubled night for Argentina, who were already under heavy scrutiny for a series of ugly post-match scenes.

Why Lionel Messi Has Been Blocked From Playing For Inter Miami After World Cup Defeat

Source: Getty Images

Argentina's Final Unravels on and Off the Pitch

Enzo Fernandez became only the sixth player in World Cup history to receive a red card in a final, while La Albiceleste set two unwanted records during the match, committing 26 fouls and failing to register a single shot on target in normal time.

After the final whistle, further incidents involving Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina marred Spain's celebrations, with Messi distancing himself from the brawls that threatened to overshadow the occasion.

Messi's Return Date and the 21-Day Rule

Under an agreement reached between FIFA and FIFPRO, the global body representing professional footballers, in 2025, players are entitled to a rest period of at least 21 days at the end of each season.

The joint statement from both organisations read:

"There is a consensus that there must be at least 72 hours of rest between matches, and that players should have a rest period/holiday of at least 21 days at the end of each season. This period should be managed individually by each club and the respective players also depending on their match calendars and taking into account applicable collective agreements."

As a result, Messi and fellow Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul, who also plays for Inter Miami, will miss the club's next two MLS fixtures and will not be available for the MLS All-Star Game on July 29, according to ESPN.

The duo will sit out Wednesday's match against Chicago Fire and the Saturday fixture versus CF Montreal.

Should both players take the full 21-day recovery period, they would not return until August 9, missing four matches in total. The rest of the Inter Miami squad, however, remains available for selection.

Has Messi Played His Last World Cup?

Across his World Cup career, Messi made 34 appearances, scored 21 goals and recorded 12 assists. He featured in three finals, lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022, and is widely regarded as one of the tournament's greatest-ever participants.

Whether Sunday's final was his last remains an open question. Messi would be 43 years old by the time the 2030 World Cup begins, though his performances throughout the 2026 tournament demonstrated he can still compete at the highest level. He has won two Copa America titles and a World Cup, leaving little left to prove on the international stage.

How much FIFA made from World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 FIFA World Cup became the most commercially successful tournament in history, generating record revenue for FIFA.

The tournament earned about $15 billion, exceeding FIFA's original projection of $11 billion by roughly $4 billion.

Source: YEN.com.gh