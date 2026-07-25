Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain, ending their reign as world champions and triggering a mandatory kit change

FIFA has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate post-match incidents involving Argentina players after the final

Enzo Fernandez was sent off during the match, while Leandro Paredes faces a potential retrospective ban for his conduct after the final whistle

Argentina will be required to remove the gold World Cup badge from their iconic blue and white kit following their defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on 13 July in New Jersey.

Since claiming the trophy in Qatar in 2022, Argentina's shirt had featured a gold crest bearing the trophy's silhouette alongside the words "FIFA World Champions 2022."

Argentina Must Remove World Cup Badge From Kit After Final Defeat to Spain

Source: Getty Images

With Spain now the reigning world champions, that addition must be stripped from the kit, and Spain will carry the coveted gold badge for the next four years.

Argentina's Kit Changes After Final Defeat

The defeat also means Lionel Messi and Argentina must wait at least another four years in pursuit of a fourth World Cup star on their shirt.

They retain the right to display a badge marking their Copa America triumph in 2024, a title they will defend in 2028, two years before the next World Cup, which is scheduled to be held primarily across Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time to hand Spain victory, ending Argentina's bid to retain the trophy they won four years ago in Qatar.

FIFA Opens Disciplinary Investigation

The conclusion of the final was marred by unsavoury scenes, prompting FIFA to act. Midfielder Leandro Paredes was seen appearing to throw punches at Spain players as they celebrated on the pitch, and FIFA has since confirmed that a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor has been appointed to examine possible breaches of its disciplinary code.

In a statement, FIFA said:

"Following an assessment of the relevant match reports for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and in line with article 36 of the FIFA disciplinary code (FDC), the FIFA disciplinary committee has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents. Further details will be communicated by the FIFA disciplinary committee once the prosecutor's report has been completed."

Paredes was not shown a red card at the time of the incident, meaning any sanction against him would only come through a retrospective investigation carried out by the disciplinary committee.

Enzo Fernandez Sent Off in Final

Argentina's conduct throughout the tournament had drawn considerable scrutiny. Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was dismissed during the final after collecting two bookable offences, and the South Americans faced similar criticism for their physical approach during their semi-final win over England.

The disciplinary committee's findings are expected to be communicated once the prosecutor's report has been completed.

Source: YEN.com.gh