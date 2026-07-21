FIFA president Gianni Infantino has disclosed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup generated record-breaking revenue

A key reason for the record earnings was the 15% fee FIFA charged both buyers and sellers on resold match tickets

Spain received $50 million for winning the tournament, while Ghana pocketed $13.5 million after reaching the Round of 32

The 2026 FIFA World Cup did not only make history on the pitch. It also became the most commercially successful tournament ever staged, generating a record revenue for world football's governing body.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino disclosed the figure to the organisation's member associations following the tournament, which was hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

How Much Did FIFA Make From the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

How much did FIFA make from World Cup

According to The Guardian, the total exceeded FIFA's pre-tournament projection of $11 billion by around $4 billion – meaning the organisers raked in $15 billion.

A major contributor to the financial windfall was the booming ticket and hospitality market.

As demand soared throughout the competition, resale prices climbed sharply, while FIFA earned a 15% commission from both buyers and sellers on every secondary-market ticket transaction.

The expanded 48-team format also played a key role. With more matches, additional hospitality packages and increased broadcast inventory, FIFA unlocked new commercial opportunities across sponsorship, media rights and ticket sales.

How much did FIFA pay World Cup teams

The financial success was reflected in the tournament's record $871 million prize and distribution pool.

Spain, who defeated Argentina in the final to win their second World Cup title, received $50 million as champions.

Even nations eliminated earlier earned significant sums. Ghana, who reached the Round of 32 before losing to Colombia, collected $11 million in performance-based prize money.

The Black Stars also received $2.5 million in preparation funding and $10 million for qualifying, taking their total earnings to $23.5 million.

The expanded competition ensured every participating nation benefited financially, with the lowest-ranked teams also receiving substantial payouts.

By generating $15 billion in revenue, the 2026 FIFA World Cup has set a new commercial benchmark for international football.

The tournament's larger format, soaring global demand and innovative revenue streams combined to deliver an unprecedented financial return, underlining FIFA's growing commercial strength ahead of future editions.

Source: YEN.com.gh