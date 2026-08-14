Kessben FM broadcaster Ziega claimed on air that Rev Owusu Bempah's church would collapse over his anti-NPP political stance

Rev Owusu Bempah responded with a chilling warning that Ziega would be in the morgue before the 2028 elections

The Ghanaian pastor also claimed his spiritual intervention led to Chairman Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence

Rev. Owusu Bempah has issued a stark public warning against Kessben FM broadcaster and political analyst Nana Kwame Frimpong Ziega, telling him he would not survive to see the 2028 elections following comments Ziega made about the future of the pastor's church.

Rev Owusu Bempah curses Kessben FM's Ziega after church collapse prediction. Image credit: Kwame Frimpong Ziega, Rev Owusu Bempah

Source: Facebook

The confrontation began on August 11, 2026, when Ziega, speaking on his Kessben FM programme, reacted to Rev. Owusu Bempah's earlier declaration that he would work to destroy the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and ensure that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia never becomes president of Ghana.

Ziega's prediction about Owusu Bempah's church

Drawing on what he described as a background in psychology and the study of human behaviour, Ziega argued that Rev. Owusu Bempah's church was headed for collapse.

The broadcaster contended that the pastor cannot claim credit for an NDC victory in 2028, citing what he described as a recurring pattern of political parties governing for two terms before losing power.

Ziega went further, stating that should the NPP and Bawumia win the 2028 election, the consequences of the pastor's political statements would lead directly to the downfall of his congregation.

He labelled Rev. Owusu Bempah a "settings pastor" and questioned whether the clergyman's recent conduct was consistent with genuine religious leadership.

The broadcaster also made certain controversial claims that sparked reactions online.

Rev Owusu Bempah's response to Ziega

Rev. Owusu Bempah's reply was unsparing.

The pastor, in an interview on "The Great Show", stated that Ziega would be in the morgue before the 2028 elections for predicting that his church would collapse, and cautioned the broadcaster to weigh his words carefully, implying that Ziega might not live to witness the period he was describing.

The pastor also drew on what he described as a previous spiritual confrontation with former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi.

Rev. Owusu Bempah claimed he had taken spiritual action against Wontumi after the politician allegedly insulted him, and went on to assert that Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence was the direct outcome of that spiritual intervention.

The exchange has intensified debate around the intersection of religion, partisan politics, and the increasingly charged atmosphere building ahead of Ghana's 2028 presidential election.

The Facebook video of the exchange between Rev Owusu Bempah and Ziega is below.

Karma President prophecy about Owusu Bempah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian seer Karma President's alarming prophecy concerning Owusu Bempah, where he claimed to have witnessed the minister lying in a coffin.

This revelation elicited widespread concern as fans rally for the reverend's safety, underscoring the urgency of Karma President's spiritual warning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh