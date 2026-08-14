Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez held a civil ceremony at their Cascais residence on Tuesday, August 11

The couple signed a 'separation of assets' prenuptial agreement at a Lisbon notary's office one day before the wedding

All five of the couple's children attended the close-knit ceremony alongside a small group of close friends and family

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have officially formalised their decade-long relationship with a private civil wedding in Cascais, Portugal, while also putting a clear financial arrangement in place.

The couple exchanged vows at their home on Tuesday, August 11, exactly one year after publicly announcing their engagement.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement that protects their assets. Photo by Oscar Del Pozo.

Source: Getty Images

The ceremony began at 1:30 PM and was officiated by registrar Maria Manuel Ferreira de Campos Folhadela de Oliveira, who travelled from Porto to conduct the marriage.

But the wedding was not the only important legal step the couple took.

Ronaldo and Georgina sign separation-of-assets agreement

On August 10, 24 hours before the ceremony, Ronaldo and Georgina signed a prenuptial agreement at a notary's office in Lisbon, according to Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Notícias.

The agreement reportedly establishes a separation-of-assets regime, meaning each person retains sole ownership of assets and property acquired before and after the marriage.

Any assets purchased jointly during their marriage can, however, be shared between them.

The arrangement is particularly significant given Ronaldo's enormous wealth.

Bloomberg's Billionaires Index valued the Al-Nassr captain's net worth at $1.4 billion last year, making him the first professional footballer to reach billionaire status.

Who attended Ronaldo and Georgina's private wedding?

Despite their global fame, Ronaldo and Georgina kept the ceremony extremely close-knit.

Their five children – Cristiano Jr., Eva, Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda – were present for the special occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Reportedly Marry Under 'Separation of Assets'. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

The witnesses included Ronaldo's childhood friend Miguel Paixão, whom he knew from their time at Sporting CP, as well as Georgina's sister, Ivana Rodríguez.

Spanish jeweller Jose Rodriguez Sangil and his wife, Monica Gonzalez Martinez, also witnessed the marriage.

The choice of August 11 was especially meaningful. It fell exactly one year after Ronaldo and Georgina publicly shared news of their engagement, turning the date into another significant milestone in their relationship.

Ronaldo receives warm welcome as newlywed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr training as a newlywed, receiving a warm reception from his teammates.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared touched by the gesture before smiling and enjoying the celebratory moment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh