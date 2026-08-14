Nigerian socialite Bobrisky shared a video on August 13, 2026, addressing women who have been sending him romantic messages on social media

Bobrisky said he is unsure how to explain to women in his DMs that he is not interested in dating them and that he has the physique they possess

The socialite compared his appearance to that of natural-born women, saying the only difference is that his look cost him doctor's fees and money

In a video posted to his social media on 13 August 2026, Bobrisky appeared visibly amused by the volume of women approaching him with dating intentions.

Nigerian influencer Bobrisky blasts women flooding his DMs with romantic messages and dating proposals. Image credit: Bobrisky

Source: Facebook

Rather than ignore the messages, he decided to address them head-on in a clip that quickly circulated online.

Bobrisky's blunt message to women in his DMs

The Nigerian influencer opened by admitting he was at a loss for words.

"Guys, honestly, I don't know how else to explain to ladies in my DM telling me they like me and want to date me," he said.

He then went straight to the point, drawing a direct comparison between himself and the women pursuing him.

"Aunty, what you have as a lady I have the same. The only difference is that God gave you your own natural, but I use doctors and money to buy my own," Bobrisky stated.

The comment was his way of making clear that any romantic pursuit from women towards him made little sense given his well-documented cosmetic journey.

Bobrisky has been open about the procedures he has undergone over the years to achieve his current appearance, and he leaned into that history to make his point with characteristic bluntness.

Bobrisky's history of candid social media moments

The video is entirely in keeping with Bobrisky's reputation as one of Nigeria's most outspoken social media personalities.

He has consistently attracted attention for his fashion, his frank discussions about his personal life, and his willingness to address his audience directly on even the most personal matters.

His latest post has once again set social media buzzing, with many users weighing in on his response and the rather unusual nature of the romantic advances he claims to receive.

The clip has reignited broader conversations about Bobrisky's identity and the way his followers engage with him online.

The Instagram video of Bobrisky is here.

Bobrisky shares health update about his kidney

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian influencer Bobrisky unveiled his eGFR kidney function result after undergoing a medical assessment.

Bobrisky made a lighthearted remark about surviving cosmetic surgery with his kidney still intact, sparking reactions.

The social media personality urged fans who may be unaware of their kidney function status to seek medical testing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh