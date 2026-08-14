New Zealand Immigration confirmed that only citizens of four Pacific nations qualify for the 2026 Pacific Access Category Resident Visa ballot

A total of 650 visa spots were distributed across Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga and Tuvalu through fixed annual country quotas

Successful applicants gain the right to live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely, with family members eligible to be included

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

New Zealand has confirmed that citizens of only four Pacific nations are eligible to register for the 2026 Pacific Access Category Resident Visa ballot, a scheme granting successful applicants permanent residency rights in the country.

New Zealand Immigration identified the qualifying nations as Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga and Tuvalu.

New Zealand Immigration confirms that only citizens of Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, and Tuvalu qualify for the 2026 Pacific Access Resident Visa ballot, with 650 spots available. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Those selected through the ballot process will be entitled to live, work and study in New Zealand without a time restriction, and may include a partner and dependent children aged 24 or younger in their application, provided those family members were declared during the registration stage.

How the Pacific Access Category ballot works

A total of 650 resident visa places are available for the 2026 cycle, allocated across the four eligible countries through fixed quotas.

Fijian and Tongan citizens each have access to 250 spots, while citizens of Kiribati and Tuvalu are each allocated 75 places.

The process operates in two stages. Applicants must first register for the ballot; those whose registrations are drawn will then receive a formal invitation to submit a visa application.

The application fee starts from NZD $1,389, and eligibility is restricted to individuals between the ages of 18 and 45.

Registrations for 2026 now closed

New Zealand Immigration has confirmed that the registration window for the 2026 ballot has already closed.

Citizens of the four eligible nations who did not register in time will have to wait for the next ballot cycle before they can apply.

The Pacific Access Category Resident Visa forms part of New Zealand's broader suite of immigration pathways specifically tailored for Pacific Island communities, a reflection of the country's longstanding cultural and diplomatic ties with the region.

Australia announces foreigners exempt from citizenship fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had released details outlining the conditions under which foreigners seeking citizenship by conferral can avoid paying the standard application fee.

According to the Australian Government's official immigration website, the initiative applies to permanent residents pursuing citizenship through conferral.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh