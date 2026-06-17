Lionel Messi avoided punishment after a controversial challenge on Algeria defender Aïssa Mandi sparked debate during Argentina’s World Cup opener

The Argentina captain scored a hat-trick to match Miroslav Klose’s World Cup scoring record with 16 goals

ESPN pundits argued that Messi should have received a red card, questioning why VAR did not intervene

A verdict has been delivered after Lionel Messi avoided punishment for a controversial challenge during Argentina’s opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Algeria.

Messi, who turns 39 next week, produced another unforgettable performance on football’s biggest stage, becoming the joint all-time leading World Cup goalscorer alongside Germany legend Miroslav Klose after scoring his 14th, 15th and 16th tournament goals in Argentina’s 3-0 victory.

Pundits Give Verdict on Whether Messi Deserved Red Card Against Algeria

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The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s latest hat-trick also strengthened his chances of winning the prestigious individual award for a record ninth time.

He opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box that beat Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, the son of France legend Zinedine Zidane.

Messi completed his hat-trick in the second half with two more goals in a 16-minute spell, earning another Player of the Match award and helping Argentina begin their title defence with a convincing victory.

Messi avoids punishment after controversial challenge

However, the historic night was not without controversy.

Many football fans on social media argued that Messi should have been sent off following an incident involving Algeria defender Aïssa Mandi.

Argentina were only leading 1-0 at the time when Mandi was left on the ground after Messi’s challenge, which saw the Algerian defender require attention.

To the surprise of many viewers, Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who officiated the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France, did not issue a card, while VAR also chose not to intervene.

The decision led to a major online debate, with some fans claiming the tournament was already being influenced in Argentina’s favour.

One supporter wrote:

“Messi escaping red. No VAR check. Jesus. Just give Argentina the trophy.”

The debate continued despite Messi’s outstanding performance, with the challenge becoming one of the main talking points from Argentina’s opening match.

ESPN pundits explain why Messi should have seen red

Amid the reaction, ESPN analysts gave their assessment of the incident and explained why they believed Messi should have been dismissed.

Former Manchester City and England Under-21 defender Nedum Onuoha said:

“I’m going to approach this the same way Messi did and I think it should have been a red card, in my opinion. It feels like the moment was missed.

“When the player was on the floor, you could see Messi had a level of concern towards him because he knew that he’d potentially just done something that could get him in trouble.

“The referee’s probably missed it - and I understand why he’s missed it - but for VAR to look at that and say ‘no, that’s all fine, there’s nothing more to it’… I personally think that’s worthy of a red.

“In the commentary, they didn’t even say anything happened. We watched the video of it and were like ‘that’s quite bad’ and they were like ‘yeah, well you know, it’s good to see Messi pressing’.”

Onuoha’s co-pundit, former Venezuela international Ale Moreno, went even further, insisting:

“It’s 100% a red card for Lionel Messi. It should have been.”

Moreno also suggested the decision could fuel the argument that football’s biggest stars sometimes receive special treatment.

“I tell you what else is concerning, and it plays along this narrative that great players get preferential treatment… when he was about to score a hat-trick, and the goalkeeper Zidane actually made a save, they showed FIFA president Gianni Infantino smiling and was like ‘oh man, that was close!’”

Source: YEN.com.gh