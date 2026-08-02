Antoine Semenyo wasted no time making his mark under Enzo Maresca, setting up a goal on his Man City pre-season debut

After the game, in which he provided an assist, the Ghana international sent a warm message to his new head coach

Semenyo will now look to build on that encouraging start as the Sky Blues conclude their pre-season tour of Asia ahead of the Community Shield

Antoine Semenyo has offered a glowing assessment of Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca following his first non-competitive appearance under the Italian during the club's pre-season tour of Asia.

The Black Stars forward provided the assist for Divin Mubama's equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan, a match City ultimately lost on penalties.

Enzo Maresca receives high praise from Antoine Semenyo despite Manchester City's defeat to Inter Milan on post-match penalty shootouts. Photos by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the assist, Semenyo produced the most dribbles of any player on the pitch, completing four, while he tied for the most chances created with three.

He also won six of eight ground duels, made four recoveries and won two tackles.

Semenyo's verdict on Enzo Maresca

Speaking after the match, Semenyo was effusive about his experience working under the new manager ahead of the fixture. He said, as quoted by the club's website:

"It's been amazing. He's been really good with us."

"The shape, everything, it's coming together slowly. And you can see in the game that we are working on the patterns. It's been good so far; everyone is enjoying it."

The performance and the sentiments behind it add further momentum to what has been a remarkable period for Semenyo since his January 2026 move to the Etihad from AFC Bournemouth.

Watch Semenyo's assist vs Inter Milan, as shared on X:

Semenyo's rapid rise at Man City

In his first five months with City, the forward collected a Carabao Cup winners' medal and scored the decisive goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Semenyo also recorded seven goals and an assist across 17 Premier League appearances.

Before the switch, he had contributed 10 goals for Bournemouth in the first half of the season, according to Transfermarkt.

Antoine Semenyo dribbled past Andy Diouf to create Manchester City's opening goal against Inter Milan on August 1, 2026. Photos by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Semenyo's Man City?

Manchester City's pre-season schedule continues with a clash against K-League Stars on 5 August, followed by a meeting with Atletico Madrid four days later to close out their warm-up programme.

Competitive football returns on 16 August when City face Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Their Premier League campaign begins a week later at the Etihad Stadium, with a fixture that carries personal significance for Semenyo: his former club Bournemouth are the visitors.

Semenyo named in Man City's squad for Asian tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City included Antoine Semenyo in their 28-man squad for a pre-season tour of Asia, beginning with a friendly against Inter Milan.

The Black Stars forward joined up with the Premier League champions after representing Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh