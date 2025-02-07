Sergio Ramos once named the best player football has ever produced after playing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a central topic in the football world for many years

The two football superstars have dominated the football scene for years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sergio Ramos once delved into the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate after playing with both superstars.

The argument on who between the two football stars is the greatest of all time has often left many football lovers divided.

The idea of Ramos and Messi playing together would have seemed incredibly unrealistic just a few years ago.

For more than ten years, they competed fiercely against each other during their highly successful tenures at Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Messi frequently endured harsh challenges from Ramos, who holds the record for the most red cards in the history of Europe's top five leagues, per UEFA.

However, their relationship changed when Ramos made the move to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in July 2021, followed by Messi joining him at the Parc des Princes a month later.

And after nearly two years of training and playing alongside Messi, Ramos declared the South American to be the greatest footballer of all time.

What Ramos said

Weighing in on the GOAT debate, Ramos highlighted Messi's quality and conceded that the 2022 World Cup winner is a cut above the Portuguese icon.

"There was suffering for several years playing against Messi," Ramos told PSG TV, via Goal. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."

It appears that Ramos has firmly concluded that Messi is the greatest of all time.

This realization comes despite the nearly ten years he spent playing alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, where they achieved nearly every possible accolade together.

However, just two years with Messi in France were enough for Ramos to solidify his belief about who truly is the best player in history.

Forgettable players who played with Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh has also reported on the surprising players who played with Ronaldo.

The Al-Nassr forward has played with top stars such as Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, and Wayne Rooney.

But he also played with 'not-so-known' stars like former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and former Stoke City star Ryan Shawcross.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh