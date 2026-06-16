Mbappé scored twice as France defeated Senegal and moved into the top three of the World Cup’s all-time scoring chart

The France captain surpassed Messi and Fontaine while matching Gerd Müller’s record of 14 tournament goals

Mbappé’s latest milestone leaves him chasing Ronaldo and Klose’s historic World Cup scoring records

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Kylian Mbappé moved into joint third place on the men’s all-time FIFA World Cup scoring chart after France began their 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday.

The France captain scored twice in the second half to take his World Cup tally to 14 goals, drawing level with Germany legend Gerd Müller and moving ahead of Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine, who both have 13 goals.

World Cup All-Time Top Scorers: Mbappé Moves Ahead of Messi

Source: Getty Images

Only Brazil icon Ronaldo with 15 goals and Germany’s Miroslav Klose with 16 now stand above Mbappé on the all-time World Cup scoring list.

The brace also saw Mbappé reach 58 international goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud to become France’s outright leading goalscorer.

The historic night came after a difficult opening period for Les Bleus, who struggled to impose themselves before Mbappé changed the game.

Senegal were the stronger side in the first half, with Nicolas Jackson hitting the post and Ismaïla Sarr missing a major opportunity as France failed to find their rhythm.

France returned after the break with more urgency and finally opened the scoring in the 66th minute. Michael Olise delivered a precise pass into the box, allowing Mbappé to produce a first-time finish past Édouard Mendy. The goal moved him level with Messi and Fontaine on 13 World Cup strikes.

Senegal pushed for a response, but France appeared to secure victory when Bradley Barcola doubled their lead in the 82nd minute. However, teenager Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back deep into stoppage time to create late tension.

Any hopes of a comeback quickly disappeared. Moments later, Mbappé received another pass from Olise around 30 yards from goal, turned away from his marker and unleashed a powerful strike into the net. The goal sealed the win and moved him level with Müller in third place.

Mbappé’s World Cup numbers continue to stand out

The achievement is even more impressive considering Mbappé’s efficiency. The 27-year-old has scored 14 World Cup goals in just 15 appearances across three tournaments, while Messi needed 26 matches to reach 13 goals.

Mbappé has already created a remarkable World Cup legacy. He scored four goals as France won the 2018 tournament and claimed the Best Young Player award at just 19 years old. He also became only the second teenager after Pelé to score in a World Cup final after finding the net against Croatia.

In Qatar 2022, Mbappé won the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final against Argentina. He became only the second player after England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score three goals in a World Cup final.

His brace against Senegal means Mbappé has now scored five goals in his last two World Cup appearances.

With France still to face Norway and Iraq in Group I, Mbappé has the opportunity to continue climbing the historic rankings. The forward is now just two goals away from matching Klose’s record and will believe he can become the greatest World Cup goalscorer of all time.

FIFA World Cup All-Time Top Scorers

Rank Player National Team Goals Matches 1 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 24 2 Ronaldo Brazil 15 19 3 (tied) Kylian Mbappé France 14 15 3 (tied) Gerd Müller West Germany 14 13 4 (tied) Just Fontaine France 13 6 4 (tied) Lionel Messi Argentina 13 26 5 Pelé Brazil 12 14 6 (tied) Sándor Kocsis Hungary 11 5

Source: YEN.com.gh