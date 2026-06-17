Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player to start a FIFA World Cup match at 41 years and 132 days

The Portugal captain began his sixth World Cup campaign, matching Messi and Ochoa’s record appearances

Ronaldo moved into fourth place on the list of oldest World Cup players, behind three goalkeeping legends

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the oldest outfield player in FIFA World Cup history after starting for Portugal against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, June 17.

The Portugal captain broke the previous record held by former Canada international Atiba Hutchinson, who started the Canucks’ opening match against Belgium at the 2022 World Cup at the age of 39 years and 296 days.

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes World Cup History With Record-Breaking Start Against DR Congo

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo made history in Houston as he began his sixth World Cup appearance, a record he shares with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The 41-year-old continues to lead Portugal’s push for the one major trophy still missing from his legendary career.

Ronaldo remains the only player to score in five consecutive World Cups, having found the net at every tournament since 2006.

He has the chance to extend that record to six straight World Cups if he scores in the 2026 tournament, with Messi failing to score during the 2010 edition.

Ronaldo moves into fourth place among oldest World Cup players

Although Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match, he is not the oldest player ever to appear in the competition.

That record belongs to Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who achieved the milestone at the 2018 World Cup.

El Hadary started Egypt’s match against Saudi Arabia at the age of 45 years and 161 days, becoming the oldest player to feature at a World Cup.

He is followed by former Colombia goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon and Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who appeared for their countries at the ages of 43 years and three days, and 42 years and 39 days respectively.

Ronaldo, who Lionel Messi has outscored at the last two World Cups, moved above Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings after being named in Portugal’s starting lineup against DR Congo.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner entered the match at 41 years and 132 days old, securing fourth place on the all-time list of oldest World Cup players.

Oldest players in FIFA World Cup history

Essam El Hadary – Egypt vs Saudi Arabia (25 June 2018) – 45 years, 161 days Faryd Mondragon – Colombia vs Japan (24 June 2014) – 43 years, 3 days Roger Milla – Cameroon vs Russia (28 June 1994) – 42 years, 39 days Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal vs DR Congo (17 June 2026) – 41 years, 132 days Pat Jennings – Northern Ireland vs Brazil (12 June 1986) – 41 years, 0 days Peter Shilton – England vs Italy (7 July 1990) – 40 years, 292 days Dino Zoff – Italy vs Germany (11 July 1982) – 40 years, 133 days Manuel Neuer – Germany vs Curacao (14 June 2026) – 40 years, 79 days Ali Boumnijel – Tunisia vs Ukraine (23 June 2006) – 40 years, 71 days Vozinha – Cape Verde vs Spain (15 June 2026) – 40 years, 12 days Fernando Muslera – Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia (15 June 2026) – 39 years, 364 days

Source: YEN.com.gh