Odo Broni delivered a tearful tribute to Daddy Lumba during activities marking one year since the Highlife legend's passing

The emotional message went viral after Odo Broni spoke directly to her late husband about the love and care she gave him

Fighting back tears, Odo Broni addressed allegations that she had a hand in Daddy Lumba's death and made a heartfelt plea

Grief and raw emotion took centre stage at the first anniversary commemoration of Highlife legend Daddy Lumba's passing on Sunday, July 26, 2026, as his widow Odo Broni delivered a tearful tribute that has since gone viral across social media.

Odo Broni breaks down in tears at Daddy Lumba's first anniversary and begs her late husband to vindicate her. Image credit: DL FM

Source: Facebook

Speaking directly to her late husband during the ceremony, Odo Broni opened up about the nature of their relationship and the genuine care she said she gave him throughout their time together.

She recalled how the music icon would regularly tell those around him that she had been instrumental to his wellbeing.

"Papa, I never lived with you with bad intentions. You always told me that if you had not met me, you would have been dead by now. You made me feel like a queen, and you testified to everyone about how good I was to you," she said.

Odo Broni Addresses Allegations Over Lumba's Death

The tribute took its most emotional turn when Odo Broni shifted to addressing the accusations that have followed her since Daddy Lumba's death.

Visibly struggling to contain her distress, she appealed directly to her late husband to speak for her from beyond.

"You always told people to thank me for taking such good care of you. Papa, please prove my innocence and show the world that I had no hand in your death. I have suffered so much because of all the allegations that I had a hand in your death. Papa, I am begging you," she said.

The words struck a deep chord with viewers, many of whom admitted they found it difficult to watch without being moved.

The tribute quickly became the most discussed moment of the anniversary, with social media flooded with messages of sympathy from people who said Odo Broni's anguish reflected the heavy toll a year of public accusations had taken on her.

The TikTok video of Odo Broni paying tribute to her late husband is below.

Daddy Lumba's children speak amid burial saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's children spoke amid the saga around the burial site of their late father.

In a public statement, the late music icon's children noted that matters relating to his burial arrangements were private family matters.

Daddy Lumba's children also appealed to the public and media to grant them privacy to mourn their late father.

Source: YEN.com.gh