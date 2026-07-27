Cristiano Ronaldo is set to appear in and executive produce a new football drama series called Day 1s, which has already begun filming

Homeland and Billions star Damian Lewis will lead the cast as a fictional top football agent named Stanley Dalton

Thierry Henry is also expected to feature in the show, which insiders say could spark a bidding war among major streaming platforms

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo is stepping into the world of television drama, set to appear in and executive produce a new football series called Day 1s.

Filming has already begun at Barnet FC's ground in North West London, with Damian Lewis, 55, best known for his roles in Homeland and Billions, spotted on set.

Lewis plays Stanley Dalton, a fictional top football agent at the centre of the show's narrative.

Ronaldo and Vaughn Team Up for Day 1s

The project is being produced through UR•Marv Studios, a new venture Ronaldo runs alongside acclaimed British director Matthew Vaughn, whose credits include the Kingsman franchise and Kick-As.

The studio was formed earlier this year with an explicit aim to challenge conventional approaches to film and television production.

The show's concept was devised by Darren Dein, 52, a real-life football agent and fellow executive producer who represents former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Henry, 48, is also expected to feature in the series alongside British rapper Dave and newcomer Carlotta Banat.

A television insider described Day 1s as a prestige drama with some comedic elements, noting it would likely attract significant interest from streaming platforms.

"It's likely to spark a bidding war between the streamers," they said. "The sheer calibre of figures behind it, not to mention the cast, means it's a prestige project — albeit a surprising one for Ronaldo as he crosses into making dramas."

Growing International Appetite for Football Drama

The insider pointed to a broader surge in international interest in British football content, particularly in the United States, following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"After the World Cup, there's a renewed international interest, particularly in the States, in British football," they said, drawing a contrast with Ted Lasso by clarifying that Day 1s is firmly positioned as a drama rather than a sitcom.

Vaughn previously commented on the partnership with Ronaldo, saying: "Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him."

Ronaldo, 41, described the venture as a new personal chapter, saying:

"This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures."

The Portuguese captain, who scored three goals at the 2026 World Cup and continues to captain Saudi club Al-Nassr, has amassed over one billion followers across social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh