Australia Sets 4-Year Residency Rule for Foreign Nationals Seeking Citizenship

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the exact residency period foreign nationals must complete before applying for citizenship

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for four continuous years, with strict limits on time spent outside the country

Certain groups, including children under 16, are exempt from the standard residency requirement under specific conditions

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has detailed the residency conditions foreign nationals must satisfy before they can lodge a citizenship application, with the rules published on the Australian government's official website.

Under the policy, an applicant must have resided in Australia on a valid visa for four consecutive years immediately prior to submitting their application. Within that period, they must also have held either a permanent visa or a Special Category Visa (SCV) for at least the 12 months leading up to the application date.

**Australia's Absence Limits During the 4-Year Period**

Time spent outside Australia is permitted but subject to firm caps. Over the full four-year residency window, an applicant must not have been absent from the country for more than 12 months in total. In the final 12 months of that period specifically, absences must not exceed 90 days.

The point at which the residency clock begins varies depending on an applicant's circumstances. For those who arrived on a permanent visa, the count starts from their first day in Australia on that visa. Where a permanent visa was granted while the applicant was already in the country, the residency period is calculated from the date the visa was issued.

New Zealand citizens holding an SCV or a New Zealand stream Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa face a different set of calculations regarding when their permanent residency is considered to have commenced. The government advises such applicants to determine their permanent residence start date with care. SCV holders who travel abroad retain their permanent resident status for citizenship purposes during absences, provided they held an SCV at the time of departure.

**Who Is Exempt From the Residency Requirement**

Not all applicants are bound by the standard four-year rule. Children under the age of 16 are automatically exempt, though they must still hold permanent resident status at the time of application.

Additional exemptions apply to individuals born to a former Australian citizen who lost their citizenship before 4 April 2002, as well as those born in Papua before 16 September 1975 whose parent held Australian citizenship at birth. Anyone seeking to claim an exemption is required to submit supporting documentation with their application.

Source: YEN.com.gh