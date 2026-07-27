The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a morning weather alert for Monday, July 27, 2026

Coastal, forest, and mountainous areas in southern Ghana faced fog, mist, and possible light rain in the morning

Thunderstorms or heavy rain were forecast to develop over the Transition and Northern Sectors by late afternoon

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather alert for Monday, July 27, 2026, warning residents across several parts of the country to prepare for shifting conditions throughout the day.

GMet's forecast indicates a predominantly cloudy start to the morning, with fog or mist expected to develop across coastal, forest, and mountainous zones.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, July 27, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Certain locations in southern Ghana also faced the possibility of light rain or drizzle during the early hours.

Conditions were forecast to fluctuate between sunshine and cloud cover as the day progressed, while northern Ghana was expected to remain largely sunny.

However, GMet cautioned that by late afternoon and into the evening, thunderstorms or significant rainfall could develop over the Transition and Northern Sectors.

The agency encouraged the public to plan ahead and remain weather-aware given the unsettled forecast.

What Ghanaians should expect

The alert covers a broad geographic spread, meaning commuters, farmers, and outdoor workers across multiple regions need to account for rapidly changing weather conditions.

The potential for thunderstorms in the northern and transition zones poses particular concern for communities engaged in farming and those travelling on roads prone to flooding or reduced visibility during heavy downpours.

GMet regularly monitors and publishes daily weather updates to help the public and relevant institutions manage weather-related risks across Ghana's diverse climate zones.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Accra floods kills woman and children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children had died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29, 2026.

Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport was disrupted, with authorities urging residents to be cautious.

Source: YEN.com.gh