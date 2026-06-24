Ghana’s Black Stars drew 0–0 with England in their second Group L fixture at the FIFA World Cup, a result that leaves both sides level on four points

The match was marked by rare political unity in the stands, as MPs from both the Majority and Minority caucuses

Ghana now turns its attention to a decisive final group game against Croatia on June 27, 2026, where victory would secure a place in the knockout stage

While Ghana’s political scene is often divided along partisan lines, football once again provided a rare moment of unity, bringing together politicians across the aisle in shared national pride.

This was evident on Tuesday, June 22, 2026, when the Ghana national football team faced the England national football team in their second Group L fixture at the FIFA World Cup.

Watch how Ghana vs England match brought NDC, NPP MPs, including Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, together. Photo credit: Parliament

Source: Facebook

The goalless but intense encounter ended in a draw, but the most striking scenes came off the pitch, where lawmakers from both the Majority and Minority caucuses gathered to support the Black Stars.

Footage circulated by The1957News showed MPs sitting side by side, cheering and reacting in unison throughout the match, setting aside political differences in support of the national team.

The atmosphere remained positive after the final whistle, with lawmakers exchanging handshakes, embraces, and praise for Ghana’s resilient performance.

Prominent figures present included Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Second Deputy Speaker Isaac Kwame Asiamah, and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, alongside other MPs and dignitaries.

NDC and NPP Politicians unity in applause

They were united in applauding the national team’s disciplined display against the European giants.

A light-hearted moment added colour to the evening when Afenyo-Markin jokingly teased colleagues across the aisle.

“My problem is that when the boys are performing, you people (NDC) want to take unnecessary political advantage,” he said, drawing laughter from those present at the British High Commission-hosted event.

The result leaves Ghana second in Group L on four points, level with leaders England, who top the group on goal difference.

Attention now shifts to Ghana’s decisive final group match against Croatia national football team on 27 June 2026.

A win guarantees qualification to the knockout stage, while a draw may still be enough depending on other results.

Watch the video on X below:

Affo-Toffey's support for Black Stars backfires

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey drew sharp criticism after posting in support of the Black Stars ahead of their 2026 World Cup clash with England.

Ghanaians accused the Jomoro MP of neglecting her duties as the country's transport sector continues to deteriorate.

Many demanded she channel the same energy into fixing Ghana's transport challenges rather than posting on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh