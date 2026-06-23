Benjamin Asare kept a clean sheet as Ghana held England to a goalless draw in their 2026 World Cup Group L clash

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper became the first domestic-based player to start a World Cup match for the Black Stars

Asare was spotted wearing a different kit to his Ghana teammates, with a special patch on his jersey, during the match

Benjamin Asare turned in a commanding display as Ghana held England in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L fixture, but it was not only his performance between the posts that caught the attention of football fans around the world.

The 33-year-old Hearts of Oak goalkeeper was also spotted wearing a kit that differed from the rest of his Black Stars teammates, prompting widespread curiosity.

Benjamin Asare's kit against England differs from his Black Stars teammates' due to a new FIFA initiative at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Daniela Porcelli.

Source: Getty Images

Why Benjamin Asare wore a different kit

According to BBC Sport, players making their debut appearance at this World Cup are required to wear a special patch on their jersey, featuring the tournament logo accompanied by the words "Debut FIFA World Cup".

Since Asare was appearing at the global showpiece for the first time, the patch will feature on his kit in every match he plays at the tournament, as evidenced against Panama and England.

The distinction set him apart visually from his teammates but added to what was already a historic occasion for the goalkeeper.

Asare makes World Cup history vs England

The former Great Olympics glovesman became the first player from Ghana's domestic league to start a World Cup match for the Black Stars, a milestone that drew immediate praise from supporters and pundits.

His composed performance against an England attack that had put four goals past Croatia in their opening fixture underlined his quality.

Benjamin Asare stars in Ghana's hard-fought draw with England at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026. Photo by Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF Online, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon were all kept at bay by the 33-year-old, who delivered a clean sheet on the grandest stage in world football.

The performance built on his cameo against Panama, where Asare replaced the injured Lawrence Ati Zigi at half-time and also kept a clean sheet during the 45 minutes he deputised.

Asare's display against England sparked widespread admiration across social media, with fans celebrating both his historic debut and his commanding performance against one of the tournament's most dangerous attacks.

Watch Asare's display vs England, as shared on X:

His clean sheet against the Three Lions further cemented his place as a key figure in Ghana's push for progression at the 2026 World Cup.

It remains to be seen if he will man the post when Ghana takes on Croatia in Philadelphia in their last group game.

Regardless, his performance against Thomas Tuchel's side has propped him up and will give Ati-Zigi stiff competition for the No.1 role in subsequent games. For now he will bask in his heroics.

Carpenter dreams about Benjamin Asare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian carpenter shared a dream in which Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is set to impress at the World Cup.

He believes the keeper will deliver standout performances that could surprise many fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh