Thomas Partey produced a slick body feint to evade Jude Bellingham and the England press during Ghana's World Cup clash on June 23

The Black Stars midfielder's slick footwork and quick change of direction drew massive praise from fans

A clip of the moment shared by a fan account went viral, with supporters hailing Partey as a "top-top baller"

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Thomas Partey 'humiliated' Jude Bellingham with a delightful body feint during Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage clash against England, and the internet has not stopped talking about it since.

With the score locked at 0-0 in the 43rd minute, the Black Stars were patiently building from the back when Partey received a pass from Jonas Adjetey near the centre circle.

Thomas Partey evades Jude Bellingham's press with a slick body feint during Ghana's 0-0 draw with England on June 23, 2026. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Partey embarrasses Bellingham with slick body feint

England quickly pressed, with Bellingham and a teammate closing in to suffocate the Black Stars vice-captain.

Rather than panic, Partey produced a sharp, deceptive body feint to swerve Bellingham, shifting the ball the other way in a flash to escape the trap entirely.

He then picked out a long pass towards Jordan Ayew, though the Black Stars captain could not bring it under control.

The clip, shared by Thomas Partey fan account @ParteyHive on X, spread rapidly among Ghana football supporters and beyond.

Bellingham, one of the most celebrated midfielders in world football, was left rooted to the spot as Partey calmly played through the press with ease.

It was the kind of moment that reminded fans exactly why the former Arsenal star remains one of Africa's most technically gifted players in the middle of the park.

Watch how Partey embarrassed Bellingham, as shared on X:

Fans react to Partey vs Bellingham moment

The clip quickly racked up excited responses from Ghanaian fans and football lovers.

@NaaBardina wrote:

"My Octopus 🐙"

@ParteyHive said:

"Top-top baller"

@richden019 declared:

"One rule!!! Do not press Partey in your life!"

@Odd_Legal added:

"Thomas Asante on that long pass after that body feint 🥰🥰"

@NANAenhr0 mused:

"If they had him in the CL final, Arsenal would be champions."

While Partey delivered a commanding performance to help the Black Stars earn a valuable point against the Three Lions, he also had to contend with jeers from sections of the crowd in Boston.

The midfielder who hails from Krobo Odumase in the Eastern region was met with boos from England supporters when his name was announced before kick-off and whenever he touched the ball during the match.

Thomas Partey excels in his first game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing Ghana's opening match against Panama. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Partey?

Despite the hostile reception, Partey remained unfazed and turned in a solid display as Ghana moved a step closer to securing a place in the Round of 32, as noted by Al Jazeera.

He is expected to feature again when Carlos Queiroz's side face Croatia in their final Group L fixture on June 27.

According to Ghanasoccernet, any result other than defeat would guarantee Ghana a top-two finish, while even a third-place finish would be enough to secure progression to the knockout stage.

Why Partey could miss Ghana's knockout matches

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana could return to Canada for the knockout stage depending on where they finish in Group L.

If the Black Stars end up second, they would play their Round of 32 match in Toronto, potentially ruling Thomas Partey out again due to his entry issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh