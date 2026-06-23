Thomas Partey was booed by England fans before and during Ghana’s World Cup clash with the Three Lions

The midfielder returned to Ghana’s starting lineup after missing the opening win over Panama due to visa issues

The former Arsenal superstar continues to face legal proceedings in England while maintaining his not guilty plea

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Thomas Partey was booed by England fans during Ghana’s World Cup clash against the Three Lions at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

After missing Ghana’s dramatic last-gasp 1-0 victory over Panama, Partey returned to the starting lineup for the crucial Group L encounter against England.

The midfielder was selected to start in the middle of the pitch and joined other key Ghana players including Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew in the starting XI.

Thomas Partey is booed by some England supporters during Ghana’s World Cup game in Boston on June 2, 2026. Photo by Dustin Satloff.

Source: Getty Images

Why Thomas Partey was booed by England supporters

The former Arsenal midfielder was met with boos from England supporters both before kick-off when his name was announced on the team sheet and throughout the match whenever he got on the ball.

Partey has become a target for criticism from some fans due to serious legal charges brought against him by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in England.

The 32-year-old has been accused of seven counts of sexual offence and one count of sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The midfielder has been accused by four different women of alleged incidents between 2020 and 2022. Under UK law, the alleged victims are automatically entitled to lifelong anonymity.

Partey was initially charged with five counts of sexual offence and one count of sexual assault in July 2025 by the Metropolitan Police. He was later charged with two additional counts of sexual offence in February this year.

The seriousness of the allegations has resulted in Partey regularly receiving boos, jeers and taunts from opposing supporters during his time playing in English stadiums, including during Ghana’s match against England.

Partey’s World Cup visa issue and legal situation

Partey missed Ghana’s opening World Cup victory over Panama after he was denied entry into Canada.

The midfielder is currently facing criminal proceedings in the UK and was prevented from travelling after failing to disclose the charges when applying for a Canadian visa.

When asked during the visa application process whether he had “ever been charged for any criminal offence in any country”, Partey answered “no”.

He also confirmed at the bottom of the document that he had “answered all questions in this application fully and truthfully”.

The charges relate to allegations involving four women between 2020 and 2022, and Partey has maintained his not guilty plea.

His trial is scheduled for June next year, while the next hearing in his case is set for October 2.

After being denied entry into Canada, Partey appealed the decision, but the appeal was rejected by a federal court.

The ruling highlighted that Partey had failed to disclose that he was facing multiple charges.

The 33-year-old remained at Ghana’s Rhode Island base while his teammates travelled to Canada for the Panama match.

However, he returned to action and started against England at Boston Stadium.

Partey has made two appearances in the UK since being charged. He featured late in Villarreal’s 1-0 defeat against Tottenham in September before playing earlier this month in a 1-1 draw between Villarreal and Wales in Cardiff.

Source: YEN.com.gh