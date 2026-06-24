Djed Spence appeared to skip Thomas Partey during the pre-match handshake line before England vs Ghana

England coach Thomas Tuchel was prevented from answering questions about the incident after the match

Carlos Queiroz defended Ghana’s decision to select Partey while highlighting the presumption of innocence

Thomas Partey appeared to be snubbed by Djed Spence during the pre-match handshakes ahead of England’s World Cup clash against Ghana.

The 33-year-old former Arsenal midfielder, who is currently facing a criminal trial and multiple sexual offence allegations, walked past Spence as the Tottenham defender looked straight ahead and kept his hands down.

Thomas Partey snubbed by Djed Spence during pre-match handshakes before Ghana clash

Source: Getty Images

The moment came after Partey was denied entry into Canada and missed Ghana’s opening World Cup match against Panama last week.

However, the midfielder was later granted permission to enter the United States and was available for Ghana’s Group L meeting with England.

Footage from the match appeared to show Spence, 25, skipping Partey during the handshake line, while Partey followed the usual pre-match routine with the other England players.

Spence handshake moment sparks reaction

Partey has faced ongoing legal proceedings in England after being charged with seven counts of sexual offence and one count of sexual assault relating to alleged incidents between 2020 and 2022.

He was initially charged in July 2025 with five counts of sexual offence and one count of sexual assault, before two further charges were added in February.

The Ghana international denies all allegations and is due to face trial in the UK, which could take place as late as 2027.

After the match, England manager Thomas Tuchel was asked about the handshake incident during his post-match press conference.

However, England’s lead communications manager stopped the German coach from answering, citing legal reasons.

The Football Association and Tuchel had previously advised England players to focus on the tournament and avoid discussing politically sensitive issues.

The England squad were left to decide individually whether they wanted to shake Partey’s hand before the game.

That decision also applied to Partey’s former Arsenal teammates Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Partey’s Ghana selection defended by Carlos Queiroz

Partey’s alleged offences are said to date back to between April 2020 and June 2022, during his time as an Arsenal player.

He was charged shortly after his Arsenal contract expired in July 2025.

The midfielder joined Arsenal in 2020 in a £45million move from Atletico Madrid after enjoying success in Spain.

Earlier this year, Partey was named Ghana Footballer of the Year for the third time after making 52 appearances in his final season with Arsenal.

When Villarreal signed Partey, the Spanish club released a statement saying it “respects the fundamental presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts”.

Partey featured in a pre-tournament friendly against Wales before the World Cup.

Defending his decision to select the midfielder, Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz said:

“It’s a simple and basic answer.

“As far as I know, in England, in Portugal, whatever, until the court makes a decision, the presumption of innocence is on the side of all court cases.”

“But today, and this is not only about Thomas, very unfortunately the way the social media and the media sometimes act with full and total impunity, we are condemned even before we have the opportunity to defend.”

“So let the events run this normal course. Let the river flow and one day when the river meets the ocean, we’re going to find the truth.”

Partey is expected to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The case was originally scheduled for November, but it could now be delayed until early 2027.

Source: YEN.com.gh