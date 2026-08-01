Antoine Semenyo has hit the ground running in his maiden pre-season match for Manchester City

The 26-year-old winger delivered an impressive assist, combining skill and pace to set up Divin Mubama against Inter Milan

Semenyo heads into the 2026/27 campaign on the back of a remarkable first half-season at the club

Antoine Semenyo wasted no time making his mark in Manchester City's pre-season campaign, providing an assist in his first appearance for the club ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Ghanaian international had been granted an extended rest after participating in all four of Ghana's matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars reached the Round of 32.

Antoine Semenyo produces an impressive assist to Divin Mubama in his first pre-season match for Manchester City. Photo by George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo provides assist vs Inter Milan

His return to action saw him immediately pick up where he left off, driving past defender Andy Diouf with a combination of skill and pace before cutting into the box and laying the ball on a plate for Divin Mubama to tap into an open goal.

Despite the brief layoff, Semenyo showed no signs of rust and has already acknowledged that manager Enzo Maresca runs demanding training sessions as preparations for the new campaign intensify.

Watch Semenyo's assist, as shared on X:

Mubama's opener was cancelled out six minutes later when Benjamin Pavard equalised before halftime, leaving the match level at the break.

The assist adds another positive chapter to what has already been a remarkable spell for Semenyo since joining City from AFC Bournemouth in the January 2026 transfer window.

In his first five months with the club, he lifted the Carabao Cup, scored the decisive goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, and contributed seven goals and an assist in 17 Premier League appearances for the Sky Blues, per Transfermarkt.

Before his move, he had scored 10 goals for Bournemouth in the first half of the season.

Man City's pre-season schedule

With Manchester City on their pre-season tour of Asia, the squad will take on K-League Stars on 5 August before facing Atletico Madrid four days later to round off their warm-up programme.

The competitive action resumes on 16 August when City meet Arsenal in the Community Shield, before beginning their Premier League season a week later at the Etihad Stadium against Bournemouth, Semenyo's former club.

Semenyo joins Man City's pre-season tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City included Antoine Semenyo in their 28-man squad for a pre-season tour of Asia, starting with a friendly against Inter Milan.

The Black Stars forward linked up with the Premier League champions after representing the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh