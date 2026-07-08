Norway's World Cup preparations were disrupted by illness and a demanding travel schedule ahead of facing England

Ståle Solbakken remained hopeful key players would recover despite concerns over the sickness bug

England also headed into the quarter-final with several injury concerns affecting important members of the squad

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Norway’s preparations for their World Cup quarter-final against England have been disrupted by a sickness bug.

Erling Haaland’s brace in a 2-1 win over Brazil secured an unexpected spot in the last eight and with their prolific striker in red hot form, Norway are justifiably confident of causing another upset against the Three Lions.

Norway Rocked by Illness Outbreak Ahead of World Cup Showdown With England

Source: Getty Images

After the high of defeating the five-times world champions, head coach Stole Stale Solbakken is growing increasingly concerned, however, by the amount of traveling his squad has been forced to contend with.

Norway’s World Cup adventure has already encompassed flying back and forth from Boston, while they have also played matches in New Jersey and Dallas.

Sunday’s victory against Brazil was staged in New York and Norway will have to notch up further air miles ahead of Saturday’s game against England which will take place in Miami.

According to Norwegian outlet Dagbladet, Crystal Palace forward Jorgen Strand Larsen missed the opening game of the tournament through illness, while Marcus Holmgren Pedersen was absent from the clash against Brazil with a bug.

Solbakken was also spotted coughing violently at a press conference after Norway’s 4-1 defeat to France in the group stage.

‘We’ve really only had Jorgen who has had a fever,’ the manager said. ‘But then there’s been a bit of coughing and rasping evenly, scattered throughout.

‘But there’s air conditioning, flights, changing rooms and all that. We’re over 50 people so it would be strange if one or the other didn’t come.’

Solbacken will hope to have Pedersen available come the weekend, even ifhe has a more than able replacement in Julian Ryerson.

‘I think, without being a doctor, that it’s a combination of the boy being young, he’s come to the World Cup and thought, “I’m going to be a backup for Julian’.

‘He’s had two games and played great, got a lot of impressions, his head is full, his body is full of impressions, and the system is collapsing a bit.’

England, meanwhile, are not without their fitness concerns with Thomas Tuchel sweating on the wellbeing of several key individuals.

Reece James’ hamstring strain has ruled him out of the last three matches, while Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have been nursed and cajoled through the competition up to this point.

Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, will play not be available for selection as he requires surgery on the freak arm injury he suffered during celebrations after their 3-2 last-16 victory over Mexico.

The experienced Brentford midfielder landed awkwardly when he slipped while climbing over a barrier at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday, and video footage showed his forearm buckling.

Source: YEN.com.gh