How Much Morocco Will Earn After Reaching the World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals
- Morocco reached the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after a 3-0 win over Canada, with a strong second-half display sealing victory
- The Atlas Lions produced a strong second-half performance to break down Canada after a tight first half in Houston
- Morocco now face France in a quarter-final clash, a repeat of their memorable 2022 World Cup semi-final meeting
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The financial reward for Morocco’s impressive World Cup 2026 run has now been revealed after they became the first team to book a place in the quarter-finals.
The Atlas Lions sealed their spot in the last eight with a commanding 3-0 victory over Canada on Saturday evening, continuing a remarkable tournament journey that has underlined their stunning 2022 breakthrough was no one-off.
Dominant Second Half Seals Morocco’s Progress
At the NRG Stadium in Houston, Canada started the brighter side, controlling much of the first half but failing to convert their chances.
Morocco gradually grew into the contest and punished their opponents after the break, producing a dominant second-half display to take control of the tie.
The Atlas Lions suffered a setback when star player Ismail Saibari was forced off through injury, but Azzedine Ounahi stepped up in style, scoring an unexpected brace to swing the match firmly in Morocco’s favour. Soufiane Rahimi then added a third goal late on to complete a convincing win.
How Much Morocco Will Earn After Reaching the Quarter-Finals
Morocco’s progression to the last eight has also significantly boosted their World Cup earnings.
Every participating team received USD 1.5 million as an initial payment to support preparation for the tournament.
After finishing second in Group C behind Brazil, Morocco progressed to the Round of 32, where they earned an additional USD 11 million.
They then defeated the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32 before setting up their clash with Canada.
By reaching the quarter-finals, Morocco will now receive a further USD 19 million.
Canada, meanwhile, will take home USD 15 million for reaching the Round of 16 stage.
Speaking after the match, Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi praised both sides for their intensity and competitiveness.
“We are very happy. It’s a World Cup match and these are difficult games with teams playing for their lives,” he said.
“We reacted very well in the second half to the second balls and the duels. I have to recognise that Canada were impressive – they played a top match. It was no surprise for us, but in the second half we were able to profit from the space they left us – that was the key.”
Morocco now turn their attention to a blockbuster quarter-final clash against France on Thursday, a repeat of their dramatic 2022 semi-final encounter. France advanced after a narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay in their Round of 16 tie.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.