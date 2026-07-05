Morocco reached the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after a 3-0 win over Canada, with a strong second-half display sealing victory

The Atlas Lions produced a strong second-half performance to break down Canada after a tight first half in Houston

Morocco now face France in a quarter-final clash, a repeat of their memorable 2022 World Cup semi-final meeting

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The financial reward for Morocco’s impressive World Cup 2026 run has now been revealed after they became the first team to book a place in the quarter-finals.

The Atlas Lions sealed their spot in the last eight with a commanding 3-0 victory over Canada on Saturday evening, continuing a remarkable tournament journey that has underlined their stunning 2022 breakthrough was no one-off.

How Much Morocco Will Earn After Reaching the World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

Source: Instagram

Dominant Second Half Seals Morocco’s Progress

At the NRG Stadium in Houston, Canada started the brighter side, controlling much of the first half but failing to convert their chances.

Morocco gradually grew into the contest and punished their opponents after the break, producing a dominant second-half display to take control of the tie.

The Atlas Lions suffered a setback when star player Ismail Saibari was forced off through injury, but Azzedine Ounahi stepped up in style, scoring an unexpected brace to swing the match firmly in Morocco’s favour. Soufiane Rahimi then added a third goal late on to complete a convincing win.

How Much Morocco Will Earn After Reaching the Quarter-Finals

Morocco’s progression to the last eight has also significantly boosted their World Cup earnings.

Every participating team received USD 1.5 million as an initial payment to support preparation for the tournament.

After finishing second in Group C behind Brazil, Morocco progressed to the Round of 32, where they earned an additional USD 11 million.

They then defeated the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32 before setting up their clash with Canada.

By reaching the quarter-finals, Morocco will now receive a further USD 19 million.

Canada, meanwhile, will take home USD 15 million for reaching the Round of 16 stage.

Speaking after the match, Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi praised both sides for their intensity and competitiveness.

“We are very happy. It’s a World Cup match and these are difficult games with teams playing for their lives,” he said.

“We reacted very well in the second half to the second balls and the duels. I have to recognise that Canada were impressive – they played a top match. It was no surprise for us, but in the second half we were able to profit from the space they left us – that was the key.”

Morocco now turn their attention to a blockbuster quarter-final clash against France on Thursday, a repeat of their dramatic 2022 semi-final encounter. France advanced after a narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay in their Round of 16 tie.

Source: YEN.com.gh