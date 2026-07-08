World Cup 2026: 9 coaches lost jobs after elimination

At least nine national team coaches left their positions after their countries exited the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Zlatko Dalić became the latest manager to step down following Croatia's elimination

Ghana, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands and several other nations have also changed coaches after the tournament

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has not only produced dramatic moments on the pitch but has also triggered major changes on the sidelines, with at least nine national team coaches leaving their positions following their countries' elimination from the tournament.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalić has become the latest high-profile manager to step down after his team's World Cup campaign came to an end.

Dalić ends successful nine-year spell with Croatia

According to reports, Dalić resigned following Croatia's 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the Round of 32, a result that ended the nation's hopes of progressing further in the competition.

The Croatian Football Federation confirmed the decision in a statement released on Wednesday, announcing the end of the 59-year-old's highly successful tenure.

"Following nearly nine years, head coach Zlatko Dalić has decided to close his incredibly successful chapter with Croatia," the federation said.

Dalić leaves after guiding Croatia through one of the most successful periods in the country's football history, bringing an end to a remarkable spell in charge.

World Cup exits trigger wave of managerial departures

Dalić's departure came just days after Roberto Martínez stepped down as Portugal head coach following his side's elimination from the tournament.

Several other national teams have also changed managers after disappointing World Cup campaigns.

Among those to leave their posts are Carlos Queiroz of Ghana, Julian Nagelsmann of Germany, Sebastian Beccacece of Ecuador, Ronald Koeman of the Netherlands, Miroslav Koubek of Czechia, Steve Clarke of Scotland and Hong Myung-bo of South Korea.

The growing list of departures highlights the immense pressure national team coaches face at major international tournaments, where World Cup performances often determine their future regardless of previous achievements.

With the tournament still ongoing, more managerial changes could follow as football federations assess their campaigns and begin planning for the next international cycle.

Source: YEN.com.gh