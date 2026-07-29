DPeter Otokunor celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife, Amanda Okyere, in a heartfelt social media post

The NDC Director of Interparty and Civil Society Relations expressed his love with a touching anniversary message

The couple's elegant anniversary photo attracted warm congratulations and admiration from social media users

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Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor has celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife, Amanda Okyere, melting hearts after sharing a romantic message and a beautiful photograph of the two.

Peter Otokunor flaunts his beautiful wife as they mark their marriage anniversary. Image credit: petertotokunor

Source: Instagram

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) currently serves as the party's Director of Interparty and Civil Society Relations.

He is also the Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness at the Presidency, a role he assumed under President John Dramani Mahama's administration.

Otokunor penned a romantic message to wife

Taking to X, Otokunor shared a lovely photo of himself and Amanda smiling while holding hands as they celebrated another milestone in their marriage.

He accompanied the picture with a heartfelt message that read:

"Cheers to more years of love, joy and happiness to you my love. Happy Anniversary to us!"

The simple but affectionate message quickly resonated with many followers, who filled the comments section with congratulatory messages, prayers and well wishes for the couple.

Check out the X post of Otokunor's anniversary celebration below:

Amanda looked stunning in a grey floral embroidered gown, while Otokunor complemented her in a dark traditional outfit. Their warm smiles and relaxed pose reflected the joy of the special occasion.

Anniversary post draws admiration

The anniversary post generated thousands of reactions on X, with many users praising the couple's love and wishing them many more years of happiness together.

Others admired the elegant portrait shared by the politician, describing the pair as inspiring and praying for God's continued blessings upon their marriage.

Although Otokunor is widely known for his political career and public service, the anniversary celebration offered followers a glimpse into his family life.

The heartfelt tribute to Amanda Okyere highlighted the importance he places on love, companionship and family, earning admiration from supporters and well-wishers across social media.

Baba Sadiq's wives react to his appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baba Sadiq's wives shared their reactions online after their husband was appointed the high commissioner designate to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In an X post, the NDC politician's first wife, Adiza Ibrahim, congratulated her husband and sought divine blessings for him in his new endeavour.

Baba Sadiq's second wife, Zulaiha-Dobia, also shared on X that she had been receiving several calls from Ghanaians after her husband got the big political appointment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh