Dumsor: Power Outage Hits Accra, Kumasi and Several Regions Across Ghana
- A widespread power outage plunged large parts of Ghana into darkness in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, 2026
- Affected areas stretched from multiple Accra communities to Kumasi, Aburi, Kasoa and parts of the Central and Northern regions
- The Electricity Company of Ghana and GRIDCo had not issued an official explanation or restoration timeline as of filing time
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A massive power outage swept across Ghana in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving homes, businesses and essential services without electricity across multiple regions of the country.
Residents in several parts of Accra were among the first to report losing power, with communities on the eastern side of the capital, including Oyarifa, Adenta, Madina, Legon and Nungua, all going dark before dawn. On the western side, areas such as Tesano, Adabraka, Weija and Dansoman were equally affected, along with Kasoa and surrounding towns.
Dumsor spreads beyond Accra
The blackout was not limited to the capital. From around 3:00 am on Wednesday, residents in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region began reporting disruptions, as did those in Aburi in the Eastern Region and communities across parts of the Central and Northern regions.
Feedback under social media posts suggests the outage may be nationwide, with some reporting that Tumu in Upper West, Techiman and Kintampo in Bono East, Kpetoe in Volta, Prestea, Tarkwa, and Huni Valley in Western, and many other locations were all without power as at 6:30 am.
See the comments under the Facebook post below about Wednesday morning's dumsor:
The scale of the outage points to a failure higher up in the national grid rather than a localised fault, though neither the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) nor the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) had confirmed the root cause as of the time this report was filed.
ECG and GRIDCo yet to respond
No official statement had been released by either ECG or GRIDCo explaining what triggered the disruption. There was also no confirmed schedule for when power would be restored to the affected areas.
The timing of the outage added to its impact, catching many Ghanaians during early morning routines. Commuters, small business owners and people dependent on digital services were among those whose activities were thrown into disarray.
Both ECG and GRIDCo are expected to address the public once investigations are complete and restoration work is under way.
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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh