A widespread power outage plunged large parts of Ghana into darkness in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Affected areas stretched from multiple Accra communities to Kumasi, Aburi, Kasoa and parts of the Central and Northern regions

The Electricity Company of Ghana and GRIDCo had not issued an official explanation or restoration timeline as of filing time

A massive power outage swept across Ghana in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving homes, businesses and essential services without electricity across multiple regions of the country.

Massive 'dumsor' hits parts of Ghana on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Photo source: @ghanatoday

Source: Getty Images

Residents in several parts of Accra were among the first to report losing power, with communities on the eastern side of the capital, including Oyarifa, Adenta, Madina, Legon and Nungua, all going dark before dawn. On the western side, areas such as Tesano, Adabraka, Weija and Dansoman were equally affected, along with Kasoa and surrounding towns.

Dumsor spreads beyond Accra

The blackout was not limited to the capital. From around 3:00 am on Wednesday, residents in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region began reporting disruptions, as did those in Aburi in the Eastern Region and communities across parts of the Central and Northern regions.

Feedback under social media posts suggests the outage may be nationwide, with some reporting that Tumu in Upper West, Techiman and Kintampo in Bono East, Kpetoe in Volta, Prestea, Tarkwa, and Huni Valley in Western, and many other locations were all without power as at 6:30 am.

See the comments under the Facebook post below about Wednesday morning's dumsor:

The scale of the outage points to a failure higher up in the national grid rather than a localised fault, though neither the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) nor the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) had confirmed the root cause as of the time this report was filed.

ECG and GRIDCo yet to respond

No official statement had been released by either ECG or GRIDCo explaining what triggered the disruption. There was also no confirmed schedule for when power would be restored to the affected areas.

The timing of the outage added to its impact, catching many Ghanaians during early morning routines. Commuters, small business owners and people dependent on digital services were among those whose activities were thrown into disarray.

Both ECG and GRIDCo are expected to address the public once investigations are complete and restoration work is under way.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh