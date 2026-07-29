Mohammed Fuseini has resumed training with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after recovering from the minor injuries he sustained during the robbery

The Belgian club shared a creative blindfolded portrait of the Ghanaian forward, with the smiling image reassuring fans about his recovery

After overcoming a frightening ordeal, Fuseini is now fully focused on helping Union Saint-Gilloise and earning future opportunities with the Black Stars

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Black Stars forward Mohammed Fuseini is steadily putting a traumatic chapter behind him after returning to training with Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise following a violent robbery in Brussels.

Black Stars attacker Mohammed Fuseini returns to training after an armed robbery attack. Image credit: Mohammed Fuseini, USG

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian attacker recently suffered minor injuries after he was attacked by armed robbers, who reportedly dragged him from his car before making away with his Rolex watch, wallet and two iPhones.

Although the incident left him shaken, Fuseini has resumed training with his teammates, signalling a positive step in his recovery.

Adding to the encouraging signs, Union Saint-Gilloise recently shared a striking close-up image of the forward on social media, showing him smiling while wearing a black blindfold.

While the photo sparked curiosity among fans, it appears to be part of the club's creative media content rather than anything related to the robbery.

Mohammed Fuseini resumed Union SG training

Fuseini's return to the training pitch comes as a huge relief for both the club and Ghanaian football fans. Medical assessments confirmed that the former Sturm Graz forward suffered only minor physical injuries during the attack, allowing him to quickly rejoin pre-season preparations.

Check Mohammed Fuseini's current condition in the second slide below:

Although the physical wounds have healed, the frightening ordeal is understood to have had a psychological impact, something the club acknowledged after the incident.

Blindfolded Fuseini photo reassures fans

The club's latest social media post featuring the smiling Ghanaian forward has further reassured supporters that he is back in good spirits.

His participation in training and media activities suggests he is gradually returning to normal life after the shocking attack.

For Fuseini, the focus now shifts back to football after an unforgettable few months. The talented forward, who scored the winning goal to help Union Saint-Gilloise lift the Belgian Cup, will be hoping to build on that success and continue impressing for both club and country as the new season approaches.

Police arrest 3 UDS students for robbery

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that three Level 400 students of the University for Development Studies are in police custody after their alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

Joy News reported that the suspects are from the Nyankpala and Dungu campuses of the university.

They have appeared in court and been remanded as investigations are ongoing, as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.

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Source: YEN.com.gh