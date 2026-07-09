FIFA's 2025 seeding rule kept the tournament's top four-ranked teams apart until the semi-finals

Argentina reached the quarter-finals after a dramatic comeback against Egypt and now face Switzerland

Critics cited the rule, refereeing decisions and disciplinary incidents as further evidence behind claims Argentina had received favourable treatment

FIFA's integrity had come under increasing scrutiny throughout the 2026 World Cup, with critics claiming football's governing body wanted the biggest nations to progress as far as possible.

Questions intensified after a viral video appeared to show FIFA president Gianni Infantino reacting with disappointment following Egypt's goal against Argentina.

The controversy followed the Folarin Balogun incident, in which the USA striker had his red card suspended after US President Donald Trump reportedly contacted Infantino.

Those incidents added to a series of controversies that had dominated the tournament, including criticism of refereeing standards and Egypt's accusations that FIFA had "rigged" the competition to keep Argentina and Lionel Messi in the World Cup for marketing purposes.

Argentina booked their place in the quarter-finals after a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt and were rewarded with a tie against Switzerland, one of the lowest-ranked teams remaining.

Argentina's path reignites claims of preferential treatment

The defending champions had been guaranteed not to face any of the tournament's top four seeded nations before the semi-finals because of a FIFA rule introduced in November 2025.

Under the new system, first and second seeds Spain and Argentina were placed in opposite halves of the draw, while third and fourth seeds France and England were also separated. The arrangement ensured the four highest-ranked teams could only meet in the semi-finals if they all won their groups, which they did before advancing to the last eight.

France were scheduled to face sixth-ranked Morocco, with the winners meeting either Spain or eighth-ranked Belgium. England were due to play 19th-ranked Norway, while Argentina prepared for 14th-ranked Switzerland.

Although FIFA had not invented the concept exclusively for the World Cup, as similar seeding systems exist at Wimbledon, in the revamped UEFA Champions League and the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, critics argued it strengthened claims that Argentina had benefited from favourable treatment.

Those accusations were also fuelled by Lionel Messi avoiding a red card against Algeria after a challenge on Aissa Mandi that some, including a former FIFA referee, believed deserved dismissal. Argentina also entered the quarter-finals as one of the tournament's least-booked teams despite playing several heated matches, including the victory over Egypt, where the Pharaohs received four yellow cards.

Source: YEN.com.gh