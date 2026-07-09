Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicted Morocco will eliminate France from the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals via a penalty shootout

Gbandeh made the bold call ahead of Thursday's last-eight clash at Gillette Stadium, with France arriving as clear favourites

Morocco entered the tie on a 34-match unbeaten run, while France had won all five of their games at the tournament

A football predictor known for calling major match outcomes correctly has forecast an exit for France at the hands of Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicts Morocco will eliminate France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals via penalties, igniting fan debate ahead of the clash. Image credit: Al Jazeera, Goal.com

Source: UGC

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh made the prediction ahead of Thursday night's last-eight tie at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, scheduled to kick off at 8 pm Ghana time.

His forecast quickly ignited debate among football fans following his Facebook post.

France went into the fixture as heavy favourites. Kylian Mbappe had scored his seventh goal of the tournament in the Round of 16, a winner against Paraguay that pushed his career World Cup tally to 19 goals.

The French side had won all five of their matches at this edition of the competition and had claimed 16 victories from their last 19 World Cup fixtures, suffering just one defeat in normal or extra time across that stretch.

Morocco's unbeaten run adds pressure

Morocco arrived at the quarter-final stage far from defenceless. The Atlas Lions had gone 34 matches without defeat, a run that included five unbeaten outings at the current tournament.

Their only World Cup losses in recent memory came at the 2022 edition in Qatar, where they fell 2-0 to France in the semi-finals and 2-1 to Croatia in the third-place play-off.

Significantly, this fixture represented the first time the two nations had faced each other at a World Cup since that 2022 semi-final, which France won through goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

Gbandeh's prediction for France vs Morocco

Despite France's commanding form, Gbandeh backed Morocco to advance.

Writing on Facebook, he stated:

"Morocco VS France! This match will be difficult as both teams have been excellent. I see a match going all the way into extra 30 minutes, a draw in extra time as well, and a penalty shootout where the best team on penalties will win. France will not make it to the next stage."

Gbandeh has built a growing following due to the accuracy of his forecasts on high-profile matches, making his verdict on this fixture one that many supporters were watching closely as the quarter-final approached.

Gbandeh was not the only one weighing in with an unusual prediction. Separately, a cat named Nimbus Pronos, known for its supposed ability to forecast football results, also shared its pick ahead of the same quarter-final, adding to the intrigue surrounding one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament.

The Facebook post below contains Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh's prediction for the Morocco vs France clash in the 2026 World Cup quarter-final.

Coaches lose jobs after World Cup elimination

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the 2026 FIFA World Cup has not only produced dramatic moments on the pitch but also triggered major changes on the sidelines, with at least nine national team coaches leaving their positions following their countries' elimination from the tournament.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalić has become the latest high-profile manager to step down after his team's World Cup campaign came to an end.

Source: YEN.com.gh