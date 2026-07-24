Otto Addo has finally broken his silence, four months after being dismissed as Ghana head coach by the GFA

The former Black Stars boss recorded a 36.4% win rate during his two-year spell in charge of the senior national team

Addo was replaced by experienced Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz just 72 days before the start of the FIFA World Cup

Former Ghana head coach Otto Addo has finally spoken about his dismissal by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), disclosing that he was never told why he lost the job and never sought an explanation.

The 50-year-old opened up in an interview almost four months after the GFA ended his second spell in charge of the Black Stars on March 31.

Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo breaks his silence four months after his sacking. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo breaks silence on his sacking

Addo admitted that the manner of his departure still remains unclear. He told German football magazine 11Freunde:

"Honestly, I still haven't been given a reason [for my sacking] to this day – and honestly, I didn't ask either."

The former Borussia Dortmund assistant also reflected on his relationship with the GFA during his two-year tenure, describing an environment filled with uncertainty and constant pressure.

"I was in Ghana for two years as coach. There was, of course, a lot of back-and-forth between me, our federation president, and the board as well. It just felt like I could have been sacked after just one month," he said.

Watch Addo's full interview on his sacking, as shared on X:

Why Otto Addo lost Ghana job

Addo's second stint became increasingly difficult after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, ending the country's 21-year streak of appearances at the continental tournament.

The pressure intensified following four successive defeats in international friendlies, with a 2-1 loss to Germany proving to be his final match in charge.

The GFA announced his dismissal on March 31, just 72 days before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup – a tournament he had helped Ghana qualify for.

Veteran Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz was later appointed as his successor, while Addo joined FIFA's Technical Study Group for the World Cup, per Ghanafa.org.

His latest remarks provide the clearest insight yet into the circumstances surrounding his exit and the challenges he faced during his time with the Black Stars.

5 unwanted Otto Addo records as Ghana coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on five unwanted records Otto Addo accumulated before his dismissal following Ghana's defeat to Germany.

His inconsistent results and a series of disappointing performances ultimately convinced the Ghana Football Association to make a change.

Source: YEN.com.gh