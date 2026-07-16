Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe entered the final level on eight goals, setting up one of the closest Golden Boot races in World Cup history

FIFA will use assists before minutes played to separate Messi and Mbappe if both finish the tournament with the same number of goals

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup ended in disappointment as Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, Kane and Bellingham dominated the scoring charts

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Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have produced one of the closest Golden Boot battles in FIFA World Cup history, with both stars entering the closing stages of the 2026 tournament level on eight goals.

With only two matches remaining, the third-place play-off and the final, the race to finish as the tournament's top scorer remains wide open.

Messi vs Mbappe: Who Wins the Golden Boot if They Finish Tied on Goals

Source: Getty Images

Norway striker Erling Haaland finished his campaign with seven goals after his side exited the competition, while England duo Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham remain in contention with six goals each.

Interestingly, none of the tournament's four leading scorers managed to find the net during the semi-finals, leaving the Golden Boot race delicately poised.

How FIFA decides the Golden Boot winner

If Messi and Mbappe end the tournament tied on goals, FIFA has a clear set of tiebreakers to determine who wins the prestigious award.

The first criterion is assists, with the FIFA Technical Study Group counting official goal contributions. Messi currently has the edge, having registered four assists compared to Mbappe's three.

Should the pair also finish level on assists, FIFA then considers total minutes played during the tournament. The player who has spent fewer minutes on the pitch is ranked higher.

At present, Mbappe has played 666 minutes, while Messi has accumulated 712 minutes.

England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham still have an outside chance of overtaking the leaders if they produce a prolific display in the third-place play-off. Their combined tally also reflects England's impressive attacking performances throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mbappe still has the third-place match against England to improve his numbers, while Messi will have one final opportunity to strengthen his lead when Argentina face Spain in the World Cup final.

The 2026 tournament has once again highlighted the brilliance of football's elite forwards. Messi, Mbappe, Haaland, Kane and Bellingham have consistently delivered on the biggest stage with decisive goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, endured a disappointing campaign. The Portugal captain, who continues his pursuit of the remarkable 1,000-career-goal milestone, was unable to match the impact of his fellow world-class forwards before Portugal's elimination, bringing his final World Cup appearance to an early end.

Source: YEN.com.gh