Erling Haaland criticised the lengthy VAR delay before Kylian Mbappe's missed first-half penalty against Morocco

Mbappe later recovered from the setback by scoring France's opening goal in the World Cup quarter-final

FIFA again faced scrutiny after appointing an all-Argentine officiating team for the high-profile clash

Erling Haaland had shared his thoughts after the lengthy delay that preceded Kylian Mbappe's missed penalty during France's World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

Mbappe had a golden opportunity to give Les Bleus an early lead after going down inside the penalty area following a challenge from Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui.

Argentine referee Facundo Tello immediately pointed to the spot, but play was halted as VAR reviewed the decision for more than three minutes.

Once the check was completed, Mbappe stepped up only to see Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produce an excellent save.

The France captain looked visibly frustrated during the wait and was seen discussing the lengthy review with Tello during the first hydration break.

His missed penalty meant Didier Deschamps' side went into half-time with the score still goalless.

FIFA officials face fresh scrutiny during World Cup

Watching from his team hotel, Haaland posted a photo of himself following the match on television. In a Snapchat post that was later deleted, the Manchester City striker wrote:

"Need to wait 5 min to take a penalty is way too long."

Reports suggested Mbappe had actually waited three minutes and 12 seconds before taking the kick.

The extended pause appeared to disrupt his rhythm, with the Real Madrid forward striking a tame effort that Bounou comfortably saved.

Mbappe recovered brilliantly after the interval, cutting inside before curling a powerful strike into the top corner to hand France the lead.

The match also reignited debate over FIFA's appointment of an all-Argentine refereeing team, including the VAR officials. The decision attracted attention because France and Argentina have shared a fierce rivalry since the 2022 World Cup final, which Argentina won on penalties.

It marked the first time at the tournament that an entire officiating team from one nation had handled a match. Deschamps dismissed concerns before kick-off, insisting France were focused only on their own performance.

The refereeing standard throughout the World Cup had already faced heavy criticism, with Egypt accusing FIFA of trying to keep Argentina and Lionel Messi in the competition after their controversial 3-2 Round of 16 defeat.

Source: YEN.com.gh