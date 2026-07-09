Supercomputer Predicts France vs Morocco Winner in 2026 World Cup Quarter-Final
- The Opta supercomputer gave France a 61.7% win probability against Morocco in the 2026 World Cup quarter-final
- France could become only the third nation to reach three successive World Cup semi-finals if they defeat the Atlas Lions
- Morocco also arrived at the quarter-final unbeaten in five games, but will miss the services of one of their key players
France head into their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Morocco on July 8 as clear favourites, but the Atlas Lions have already shown they thrive when written off.
Didier Deschamps' side have won all five of their matches en route to the last eight, defeating Senegal, Iraq and Norway in the group stage before overcoming Sweden and Paraguay in the knockout rounds.
Morocco, meanwhile, continues to fly Africa's flag with another memorable campaign.
After drawing with Brazil and beating Scotland and Haiti, the Atlas Lions eliminated the Netherlands on penalties before brushing aside co-hosts Canada 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals.
Supercomputer predicts France vs Morocco winner
Opta's supercomputer gives France a significant edge ahead of the showdown.
After running 25,000 pre-match simulations, the model handed Les Bleus a 61.7% chance of winning inside 90 minutes.
Morocco was assigned a 16.2% probability of pulling off an upset, while a draw was rated at 22.1%, leaving open the possibility of extra time or penalties.
This fixture rekindles memories of the sides' meeting in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, when goals from Théo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani ended Morocco's fairytale run.
France vs Morocco match preview
The 2018 champions remain unbeaten against the North Africans, winning three of their previous six meetings and drawing the other three.
Despite those statistics, Morocco has built a reputation for upsetting the odds. Their resilience, defensive organisation and growing confidence make them dangerous opponents for any side.
Victory would also see France become only the third nation, after Brazil and Germany, to reach the World Cup semi-finals at three consecutive tournaments.
Possible France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Barcola; Mbappe.
Possible Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Halhal, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Rahimi.
Morocco's prize money for reaching quarter-finals
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco’s impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has earned them a major financial reward.
After becoming the first team to reach the quarter-finals, Morocco will receive an additional $19 million in prize money.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.