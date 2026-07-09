The Opta supercomputer gave France a 61.7% win probability against Morocco in the 2026 World Cup quarter-final

France could become only the third nation to reach three successive World Cup semi-finals if they defeat the Atlas Lions

Morocco also arrived at the quarter-final unbeaten in five games, but will miss the services of one of their key players

France head into their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Morocco on July 8 as clear favourites, but the Atlas Lions have already shown they thrive when written off.

Didier Deschamps' side have won all five of their matches en route to the last eight, defeating Senegal, Iraq and Norway in the group stage before overcoming Sweden and Paraguay in the knockout rounds.

Supercomputer predicts the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between France and Morocco. Photos by Image Photo Agency and Europa Press Sports.

Source: Getty Images

Morocco, meanwhile, continues to fly Africa's flag with another memorable campaign.

After drawing with Brazil and beating Scotland and Haiti, the Atlas Lions eliminated the Netherlands on penalties before brushing aside co-hosts Canada 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

Supercomputer predicts France vs Morocco winner

Opta's supercomputer gives France a significant edge ahead of the showdown.

After running 25,000 pre-match simulations, the model handed Les Bleus a 61.7% chance of winning inside 90 minutes.

Morocco was assigned a 16.2% probability of pulling off an upset, while a draw was rated at 22.1%, leaving open the possibility of extra time or penalties.

This fixture rekindles memories of the sides' meeting in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, when goals from Théo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani ended Morocco's fairytale run.

France and Morocco will meet for the second time at the FIFA World Cup after their semi-final fixture in Qatar 2022. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

France vs Morocco match preview

The 2018 champions remain unbeaten against the North Africans, winning three of their previous six meetings and drawing the other three.

Despite those statistics, Morocco has built a reputation for upsetting the odds. Their resilience, defensive organisation and growing confidence make them dangerous opponents for any side.

Victory would also see France become only the third nation, after Brazil and Germany, to reach the World Cup semi-finals at three consecutive tournaments.

Possible France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Barcola; Mbappe.

Possible Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Halhal, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Rahimi.

Morocco's prize money for reaching quarter-finals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco’s impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has earned them a major financial reward.

After becoming the first team to reach the quarter-finals, Morocco will receive an additional $19 million in prize money.

Source: YEN.com.gh