LeBron James acquired a 2% stake in Liverpool FC in 2011 for $6.5 million, just one year after Fenway Sports Group purchased the club

James later exchanged his initial equity for a 1% stake in FSG as a whole, a move that dramatically changed the scale of his investment

Liverpool FC is now valued at $6.2 billion, while FSG's total assets are estimated at $10 billion

LeBron James' decision to invest $6.5 million into Liverpool Football Club in 2011 has yielded a return of approximately 1,567%, with his stake now valued at around $100 million, according to a report shared by SportsBible on 23 July.

The investment, made when James was one year into a six-year, $109 million contract with the Miami Heat, saw the NBA star purchase a 2% equity share in Liverpool shortly after Fenway Sports Group acquired the club in 2010.

How LeBron James turned a $6 million investment in Liverpool into $100 million

Source: Twitter

From Liverpool Stake to FSG Ownership

James did not hold onto that initial stake indefinitely. In 2021, he restructured his position, swapping his 2% share in Liverpool for a broader 1% stake in FSG as an entire entity. The move proved to be a significant upgrade in terms of financial exposure.

FSG's portfolio has since grown considerably. Liverpool alone carries a current valuation of $6.2 billion, while FSG's combined assets across all holdings are now estimated at $10 billion. As a 1% stakeholder in FSG, James holds equity worth approximately $100 million, representing a return of 1,567% on his original outlay.

James Among the World's Wealthiest Athletes

The Liverpool windfall adds another dimension to James' already substantial financial profile. Across his 23-year NBA career, the four-time champion has accumulated over $1 billion in earnings, making him one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

His involvement with Liverpool has also grown more visible over time. While his initial stake attracted little attention, James became increasingly associated with the club as Liverpool transformed from a side struggling to compete at the top of English football into one of Europe's most decorated teams of the past decade.

The FSG shareholding also positions James as a credible candidate for future NBA franchise ownership, a path he has publicly expressed interest in pursuing.

Source: YEN.com.gh