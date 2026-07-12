Breel Embolo was sent off after VAR overturned the referee's original yellow card decision

The dismissal reignited debate over Argentina benefiting from controversial decisions at the World Cup

Switzerland eventually lost 3-1 after extra time despite initially fighting back into the match

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Breel Embolo's controversial sending off during Switzerland's World Cup quarter-final against Argentina reignited debate over several high-profile decisions involving the defending champions.

With around 20 minutes remaining, referee Joao Pinheiro initially booked Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes for fouling Embolo.

Breel Embolo in tears after being sent off for breaking new World Cup rule

Source: Getty Images

However, the Video Assistant Referee intervened using FIFA's newly introduced protocol, which allows officials to review disciplinary decisions involving mistaken identity.

After reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, Pinheiro overturned his original decision.

Slow-motion replays appeared to show Embolo beginning his fall before extending a leg to create contact with Paredes. The referee ruled the Switzerland striker had simulated the challenge and instead showed him a second yellow card, resulting in his dismissal.

The decision stunned the Swiss players and coaching staff, while Argentina supporters inside the stadium celebrated the call.

Decision adds to Argentina debate

The controversial incident came shortly after Dan Ndoye had equalised for Switzerland, cancelling out Alexis Mac Allister's first-half opener.

Many supporters pointed out that had the referee initially cautioned Embolo instead of Paredes, the outcome would have been identical without the need for VAR intervention.

Because Paredes was originally booked, the review fell under FIFA's new mistaken identity rule, allowing officials to reverse the caution and punish Embolo instead.

The Swiss forward left the pitch in tears as his World Cup campaign came to an emotional end.

Argentina eventually capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez scoring in extra time to secure a 3-1 victory and send Lionel Scaloni's side into the semi-finals.

The decision has added to growing scrutiny surrounding Argentina's World Cup campaign following previous controversies, including Egypt's disallowed goal and penalty appeals during the Round of 16. Critics have also highlighted disciplinary statistics involving the reigning champions, fuelling further debate over officiating decisions at the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh