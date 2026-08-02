Cedar Mountain Chapel Assemblies of God shared a heartfelt Facebook reel on July 31, 2026, honouring Monica Wengam's 50th birthday

The tribute described Wengam as a warm and devoted mother figure who consistently showed up for members of the congregation over the years

Christians across Ghana flooded the comments to celebrate the First Lady of Assemblies of God Ghana on her milestone birthday

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Monica Wengam, First Lady of the Assemblies of God Ghana, is being celebrated across the country after Cedar Mountain Chapel Assemblies of God shared a touching tribute reel marking her 50th birthday on July 31, 2026.

The Facebook video, titled *Unbroken: 50 Years of Grace*, captures who Wengam has been to the Cedar Mountain Chapel community long before she stepped into her current role at the national level of the church.

Pastor Wengam's wife, who is the Assemblies of God Ghana's first lady, Monica Wengam, celebrates her 50th birthday in grand style. Photo credit: @cedarmountainministry.

Source: Instagram

Monica Wengam's legacy at Cedar Mountain Chapel

The post behind the reel described Wengam as a mother figure who remained genuinely accessible and caring to congregation members across the years.

The tribute noted that she continued to check in on people even as her responsibilities grew, a quality the church community says has defined her throughout her ministry journey.

The filmmaker behind the reel reflected on the deliberate care that went into producing it, writing that Cedar Mountain Chapel holds a strong culture of excellence and that every visual from the church had to reflect that standard.

The Facebook video for the birthday tribute reel for Monica Wengam is below:

Reactions as Monica Wengam marks 50th birthday

The reel drew an outpouring of birthday messages from Christians across Ghana.

@Veronica Donkor wrote:

"Happy birthday mummy,May the good Lord continue to shower his blessings on you.we love you paa"

@Emmanuel K Senayah said:

"Happy Glorious birthday mummy Monica, you truly deserve it you were a faithful woman"

@Victoria Nchor commented: "Congratulations 👏🎉👏🥳"

@Sylvester Kombat Sylvester added:

"Celebrating God's faithfulness in your life Lady Monica Wengam🎉🎁"

@Millicent Ofori wrote:

"Happy 50th birthday to a woman of virtue and impact"

The Facebook photos are below:

Who is Pastor Stephen Wengam?

Pastor Stephen Wengam is a respected Ghanaian preacher and the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, one of the country's largest Pentecostal denominations. He is widely recognised for his passionate preaching, strong leadership, and commitment to advancing the Christian faith across Ghana and beyond.

Since assuming office, Pastor Wengam has focused on strengthening the church through evangelism, discipleship, leadership training, and missions. Under his leadership, Assemblies of God Ghana has continued to expand its outreach, support community development initiatives, and invest in the spiritual growth of its members. He is also a regular speaker at national and international Christian conferences, where he shares messages on faith, leadership, and personal transformation.

Beyond the pulpit, Pastor Wengam is known for encouraging unity, integrity, and social responsibility. He frequently speaks on national issues, urging Ghanaians to embrace peace, good governance, and moral values.

He is married to Rev. Monica Wengam, the First Lady of Assemblies of God Ghana, who plays an active role in women's ministry, family life programmes, and church outreach. Together, they have become influential Christian leaders, inspiring many through their ministry, family values, and dedication to serving both the church and society.

Pastor Wengam celebrates his wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife Monica Wengam. Photo credit: @cedarmountainministries.

Source: UGC

President Mahama shares marriage tips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Mahama, who has sparked conversations online after sharing a humorous piece of marriage advice during a church service.

He offered relationship advice while speaking at a church gathering, joking that men cannot win arguments with women.

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Source: YEN.com.gh