Lionel Messi was involved in a rare heated exchange with referee Joao Pinheiro during Argentina's win over Switzerland

The Argentina captain reportedly told the official to "speak properly" and show him respect

Messi responded with another influential display, providing an assist as Argentina reached the World Cup semi-finals

Lionel Messi showed a rare flash of frustration during Argentina's dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

The 39-year-old, who is usually known for letting his performances do the talking, became involved in a tense exchange with Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro during the contest.

What Lionel Messi Told the Referee During Argentina's Quarter-Final Win Revealed

Source: Getty Images

What Messi told Portuguese referee

Television cameras captured the animated discussion, with Spanish outlet Olé reporting that Messi took exception to the way the official addressed him.

According to the report, the Argentina captain said:

"Speak properly, don't disrespect me. Speak to me properly, I spoke to you properly."

The incident reportedly occurred after Pinheiro instructed Messi to adjust his position while defending a Switzerland free-kick.

Messi appeared unhappy with the referee's tone and immediately voiced his displeasure before play resumed.

Messi responds with another influential display

Despite the confrontation, Messi quickly returned his focus to the match and once again proved decisive for Lionel Scaloni's side.

Although he failed to score for the first time at this World Cup, the Inter Miami forward still produced an impressive all-round display over 120 minutes.

He finished with one assist, completed 86 per cent of his 65 passes and consistently created problems for Switzerland with his movement and creativity.

Messi also worked tirelessly without the ball, recovering possession in advanced areas and helping Argentina maintain pressure throughout the contest.

According to Opta, he earned a performance rating of 7.79 despite not finding the back of the net.

While it may not have been his most dominant display of the tournament, Messi remained the driving force behind Argentina's victory as the reigning champions booked a blockbuster semi-final showdown against England.

Source: YEN.com.gh