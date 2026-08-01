Vinicius Jr was missing as Real Madrid faced Fiorentina in their pre-season friendly in Austria, adding more fuel to speculation over his future

The Brazilian forward remains locked in a contract standoff with the Spanish giants, with his long-term stay at the club uncertain

Transfer expert David Ornstein has disclosed that Arsenal have submitted an opening offer worth more than £100 million to sign Vini Jr

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Vinícius Júnior was absent from Real Madrid's pre-season friendly against Fiorentina on Saturday, August 1, as uncertainty continues to surround the Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 26-year-old is not injured and is expected to return to training at Real Madrid's Valdebebas facility on Monday, August 3, ahead of the new campaign.

Vinícius Jr. missed Real Madrid's 2-2 draw with Fiorentina in Klagenfurt, Austria. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

However, his absence comes at a crucial point in his career, with only one year left on his current contract, per Transfermarkt.

The situation has attracted significant transfer attention, with Arsenal making their interest clear.

Why Vinicius missed Real Madrid vs Fiorentina match

Vinícius missed the fixture because he is still on an extended off-season break and is scheduled to rejoin his teammates in the coming days. His absence was not linked to any fitness concern.

However, his return to club duty will come with renewed focus on his future.

Transfer expert David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal submitted an opening bid worth £115 million plus £10 million in add-ons for the Brazilian winger.

The offer remains below Real Madrid's valuation, but negotiations are ongoing, with Ornstein adding that Vinícius is open to the possibility of moving to the Premier League.

According to ESPN, no formal talks have been scheduled between Madrid officials and the player's representatives.

The club's stance is that the next move rests with Vinícius: commit to a new contract or consider an exit.

Without Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Fiorentina in their pre-season friendly.

Los Blancos looked in control after racing into a 2-0 advantage but were forced to settle for a frustrating stalemate.

Mourinho's plans for Vinicius amid Arsenal interest

Saturday's match against Fiorentina, which ended in a stalemate, also marked an important occasion for José Mourinho, who made his first appearance in front of Real Madrid supporters since returning as head coach.

The Portuguese manager was appointed after Madrid endured two trophyless seasons, a situation considered unacceptable by club president Florentino Pérez.

Jose Mourinho makes his stance on Vinicius' uncertain future clear as the new campaign beckons. Photo by Octavio Passos - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho has reportedly made his position clear: he wants Vinícius to remain at the club and views him as a key part of his plans for the new season.

Before the disappointing 2-2 draw, Madrid had won their previous preparatory games under Mourinho, including a 4-1 victory over Leganés behind closed doors.

As the new campaign approaches, all eyes will now be on whether Vinícius commits his future to Madrid or becomes one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer.

Vinicius Jr sends message to Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Jr touched Real Madrid fans with an emotional tribute to club icon Toni Kroos.

The message comes at a time when uncertainty continues to surround the Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Source: YEN.com.gh