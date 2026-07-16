The Ballon d'Or website has addressed whether winning the FIFA World Cup automatically guarantees a player the prestigious individual award

Statistics show that only four World Cup winners have gone on to claim the Ballon d'Or since 1995

Lionel Messi, who has scored eight goals and provided four assists at the 2026 tournament, is currently among the favourites to win the prize

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France Football, the organisers of the Ballon d'Or, have weighed in on whether Lionel Messi would automatically win football's most prestigious individual prize if Argentina defeated Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19.

With Messi inspiring La Albiceleste to a second straight World Cup final, many fans believe a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or would be inevitable. However, the award's organisers say history tells a more complicated story.

Ballon d'Or organisers respond to Lionel Messi's chances of winning the prestigious prize should he win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photos by Odd Andersen and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Messi has enjoyed a sensational tournament, scoring eight goals and providing four assists heading into the final.

Yet France Football insists lifting the World Cup alone has never been enough to guarantee the Golden Ball.

Does winning World Cup secure the Ballon d'Or?

The Ballon d'Or's official website examined the relationship between World Cup success and the award, disclosing that only four of the seven World Cup-winning nations since 1995 have produced the Ballon d'Or winner in the same cycle.

Zinedine Zidane achieved the feat after France's triumph in 1998, followed by Ronaldo Nazario in 2002, Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 and Messi after Argentina's victory at Qatar 2022.

Below are the winners of the Ballon d'Or Award since 1956, as shared on YouTube:

There have also been notable exceptions. In 2010, Messi claimed the Ballon d'Or despite Spain winning the World Cup through stars such as Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

Four years later, Cristiano Ronaldo finished ahead of Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, while Luka Modric won the 2018 award after Croatia reached the final, ahead of France's Antoine Griezmann.

France Football summed up its position by stating:

"Yes, winning the World Cup helps, but it does not guarantee a Ballon d'Or. To win it, you need to have been the best player of the season, not only of the World Cup."

Lionel Messi faces stiff competition from Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé in the race to lift the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photos by Jam Media, Shaun Botterill and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Messi faces strong Ballon d'Or competition

Messi's performances in North America have reignited the debate over this year's award. The 39-year-old has delivered one of the finest international campaigns of his career, putting himself firmly among the Ballon d'Or favourites.

His case, however, is unique. Since leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine icon has played for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer rather than in Europe, where Ballon d'Or voters have traditionally placed significant weight on performances in the Champions League and elite domestic leagues.

If Messi leads Argentina to another World Cup title with a decisive display in the final, his claim will become even stronger.

Even so, he faces stiff competition from Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, with the Spanish teenager viewed as his biggest challenger after an outstanding club season and Spain's run to the final.

Prediction platform Polymarket Sports currently ranks Messi as the favourite, giving him a 31.7% chance of lifting a historic ninth Ballon d'Or.

Ballon d'Or ceremony to be held in new city

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held in a new city for the first time in the award's history.

The event will also mark the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d'Or, which was first introduced in 1956.

Source: YEN.com.gh