The 2026 Ballon d'Or will be staged in a new city for the first time, marking a historic move for football’s biggest individual award

The ceremony will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d'Or, originally founded in 1956

Attention has already turned to who will clinch this year's prize, as Ousmane Dembele promises to keep his crown

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The organisers of the Ballon d’Or have officially confirmed that the 2026 ceremony will be staged in London on October 26, 2026, marking the first time the prestigious football awards event will take place in the English capital.

This year’s edition will be particularly historic as it celebrates the 70th anniversary of the famous award, which was first introduced by France Football in 1956.

Ballon d'Or organisers confirm details of the 2026 ceremony. Image credit: Nicolò Campo/Shaun Brooks - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

The ceremony is organised by France Football, owned by the L'Équipe Group, and has been jointly run with UEFA since 2024.

London to host 2026 Ballon d'Or gala

According to a UEFA report, the decision to host the event in London is seen as a tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, the legendary English footballer who became the first-ever Ballon d’Or winner seven decades ago.

Organisers believe bringing the ceremony to England further boosts the global reputation and reach of the Ballon d’Or brand.

With the European football season nearing its conclusion and excitement already building towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup, attention is beginning to turn towards the race for this year’s prizes.

Fans are eagerly waiting to discover who will replace 2025 winners Aitana Bonmatí and Ousmane Dembélé as football’s top stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh