2026 Ballon d'Or Ceremony Date and Host City Officially Confirmed
- The 2026 Ballon d'Or will be staged in a new city for the first time, marking a historic move for football’s biggest individual award
- The ceremony will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d'Or, originally founded in 1956
- Attention has already turned to who will clinch this year's prize, as Ousmane Dembele promises to keep his crown
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The organisers of the Ballon d’Or have officially confirmed that the 2026 ceremony will be staged in London on October 26, 2026, marking the first time the prestigious football awards event will take place in the English capital.
This year’s edition will be particularly historic as it celebrates the 70th anniversary of the famous award, which was first introduced by France Football in 1956.
The ceremony is organised by France Football, owned by the L'Équipe Group, and has been jointly run with UEFA since 2024.
London to host 2026 Ballon d'Or gala
According to a UEFA report, the decision to host the event in London is seen as a tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, the legendary English footballer who became the first-ever Ballon d’Or winner seven decades ago.
Organisers believe bringing the ceremony to England further boosts the global reputation and reach of the Ballon d’Or brand.
With the European football season nearing its conclusion and excitement already building towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup, attention is beginning to turn towards the race for this year’s prizes.
Fans are eagerly waiting to discover who will replace 2025 winners Aitana Bonmatí and Ousmane Dembélé as football’s top stars.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh