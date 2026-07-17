A tarot card reader on the Sports Tarot with Chelsea channel analysed multiple oracle and tarot cards to forecast the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina

The reader drew "The World card" as her deciding card, citing its light blue and white colours as a sign that Argentina would defend their title and would emerge victorious

The Spain vs Argentina final is scheduled for July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with many football enthusiasts anticipating seeing the winner

A tarot card reader has thrown her prediction behind Argentina ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, forecasting that the South American side will defend their title against Spain on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tarot card reader predicts Spain vs Argentina the 2026 World Cup final showdown on June 19, 2026. Image credit: Lars Baron and Koji Watanabe

Source: Getty Images

The reading was shared on the "Sports Tarot with Chelsea" Instagram channel, where the tarot card reader worked through a series of oracle and tarot cards to map out how football's biggest night could unfold.

What the cards said about the final

She opened with the Archangel Haniel card, reading it as a symbol of joy and the sheer weight of the occasion.

The second draw, Currents of Emotion, pointed to a fiercely contested encounter with momentum shifting between both sides, an early goal, and a rapid reply from the opponent.

The Achievement card appeared next, and the reader immediately said it gave her "Argentina vibes," suggesting one team would eventually take control in the second half.

An Animal Totems card followed, and she linked it to Spain's resilience and defensive solidity, indicating La Roja would remain competitive throughout.

She then pulled individual cards for each team. Spain's Two of Pentacles spoke to adaptability under pressure, while Argentina's Ten of Wands hinted at a side carrying a heavy burden but pressing on with conviction.

The final card, The World, sealed her verdict.

She pointed to the card's light blue and white tones, which she associated with Argentina's national colours, and concluded that the defending champions would lift the trophy once more.

Watch the tarot reading for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Instagram below.

Reactions to the World Cup final prediction

The video drew a range of responses from football fans in the comments.

@carolatorre2018 wrote:

"Argentina will win"

@faithneyo said:

"Yeah yeah, you're right about this one 🤎 Vamos Argentina AR 🤜"

@cryptacobra asked:

"You think both teams will score at least one goal in regular time?"

@dianamahiquesquantumcoach commented:

"Spain will take it - emotions, chaos and all!"

@badboy_einstein added:

"You will still do more readings on this game pls 😂😂 It's on Sunday, so no rush, take your time, compare all readings, we have to get it right 🤞🏾🤞🏾😂😂"

Supercomputer predicts England vs Argentina

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the predictions made by Opta's supercomputer regarding the World Cup 2026 semi-final match between England and Argentina.

This clash marks only the second encounter between these two football powerhouses in World Cup history, heightening the stakes as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the final.

Source: YEN.com.gh