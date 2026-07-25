Jordan Ayew was filmed taking a wayward effort on goal during a casual kickabout at Nania Park

The Black Stars skipper failed to register a single shot on target across all four of Ghana's World Cup games at the 2026 tournament

A video of the miss shared on X has gone viral, with Ghanaian fans piling on the striker over his performances

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has become the subject of fresh criticism after a video of him miscuing a shot during a kickabout at Nania Park went viral on social media.

The footage shows the 34-year-old taking part in a small-sided game alongside professional and aspiring footballers.

When a scoring opportunity came his way, Ayew's effort sailed high over the crossbar, prompting a wave of reactions from Ghanaian fans online.

Fans tease Black Stars Captain Jordan Ayew after his wild shot during a kickabout goes viral. Photo credit: Franck Fife/Getty and @_GhChronicles/X.

Source: Getty Images

Why fans are mocking Jordan Ayew

The clip has gained even more attention because it comes just weeks after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Ayew captained Ghana in all four matches but did not register a single shot on target throughout the tournament, per ESPN Africa.

For many supporters, the missed effort revived memories of the Black Stars' struggles in North America rather than a harmless training-ground moment.

Watch Ayew's viral miscued shot, as shared on X:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions shared on X after the video surfaced.

@hakkiefx wrote:

"Chale wah dis. Make he go take the ball."

@bbeebrey said:

"I wonder which club will sign him. Very lazy and unconcerned."

@don_natty05 commented:

"hua shwɛ 😂😂😂😂 wasan tu 😂😂"

@delalimacaddo added:

"Ghana's starting striker at the World Cup. Herhhhh."

@SSm0ke42428 posted:

"He shaa ruff! Dem Dey try use this whitewash that useless performance at the WC but enfa😂😂 He just shaaaaa too much! Player wey relegate for championship, apuuuu."

Jordan Ayew's future remains uncertain after leaving Leicester City at the end of his contract. Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew's future remains uncertain

Away from the social media chatter, Ayew is still searching for his next club after leaving Leicester City at the end of his contract.

Despite the criticism surrounding his World Cup performances and the viral training clip, the experienced forward will hope to secure a new team before the start of the 2026/27 season.

He is also expected to captain the Black Stars when Ghana begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Côte d'Ivoire in September.

Jordan Ayew's World Cup promise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew made a bold promise if Ghana won the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, the Black Stars were eliminated in the Round of 32, leaving the captain unable to fulfill his pledge.

Source: YEN.com.gh