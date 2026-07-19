Sporty TV has amassed more than 920 million views across YouTube and social media ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

The broadcaster secured free streaming rights in Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya, bringing premium coverage to millions of fans across Africa

One of its studio clips alone attracted more than 18 million views, highlighting the growing demand for locally produced football content

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Sporty Group's Vice President of Business said the company's vision extended beyond broadcasting matches

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Sporty TV is on the brink of reaching one billion views across its digital platforms before the 2026 FIFA World Cup has even crowned a champion, with the Spain vs Argentina final still to come.

The broadcaster has enjoyed remarkable engagement throughout the tournament after making premium football more accessible to African audiences.

World Cup 2026: Sporty TV Nears One Billion Views Ahead of Spain vs Argentina Final

Source: Getty Images

Fans in Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya watched 34 World Cup matches free on SportyTV's YouTube channel, while viewers in South Africa gained access to all 104 fixtures at what the company described as a historically low price. The final will also be available across all four markets.

Sporty TV's World Cup coverage delivers record numbers

SportyTV's YouTube channel has generated more than 70 million views, over 18 million watch hours and upwards of 10 million unique viewers.

The England vs Argentina semi-final became the platform's most-watched match, attracting nearly two million views in Nigeria alone, a figure the broadcaster expects the World Cup final to surpass.

Across social media, TikTok and Facebook have each recorded more than 320 million views, while Instagram has contributed almost 175 million. Combined, Facebook and Instagram content has reached over 100 million accounts.

One in-studio clip alone attracted more than 18 million views, highlighting the growing appetite for locally produced football content across Africa.

Sporty Group eyes lasting impact

Elias Gallego, VP of Business Development, Marketing and Media at the Sporty Group, told YEN.com.gh that the company's vision extended beyond live match coverage.

"Our goal wasn't simply to broadcast matches but to create an experience that allowed people to watch, engage, and stay connected to the tournament wherever they were.

"The momentum we've seen throughout the competition reflects not only the passion for football across Africa but also the growing demand for a more accessible approach to sports broadcasting.

"We believe that's where the future of the industry is headed, and we're proud to be helping shape that future."

With Spain and Argentina set to contest the final, Sporty TV appears poised to close the tournament by setting a new benchmark for digital football broadcasting across Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh