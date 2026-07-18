Lionel Scaloni claimed FIFA's scheduling left Argentina at a disadvantage by giving Spain more rest and better preparation before the World Cup final

Argentina arrived in New Jersey more than a day after Spain and were forced into a brief afternoon training session in extreme heat

Statistics from recent major tournaments suggest teams playing the first semi-final have often benefited from the extra recovery time before the final

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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has questioned FIFA's scheduling ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup final against Spain, claiming his side have been placed at a disadvantage compared to their opponents.

The defending champions secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over England in Wednesday's semi-final in Atlanta, with late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez overturning Anthony Gordon's opener to send Argentina into their seventh World Cup final.

Spain will face Argentina at New York-New Jersey Stadium in one of the most eagerly anticipated finals in recent history. Photos by Jean Catuffe/Paul ELLIS.

Source: Getty Images

Spain, meanwhile, booked their place 24 hours earlier after defeating France thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro, giving Luis de la Fuente's side an extra day to recover and prepare.

Argentina complain to FIFA over training schedule

Scaloni believes that difference has significantly affected Argentina's preparations.

The Albiceleste only arrived in the New York area late on Thursday night before being instructed by FIFA to hold a short training session on Friday afternoon in difficult weather conditions.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Scaloni admitted his squad had little time to recover after travelling.

"We're just now resting because we arrived last night around 11pm," he said.

"Today they forced us to train at a time we didn't want. With the press conference and everything, we had to do a strange, quick training session and we hardly got to try anything out."

The Argentina coach added that several players were still not fully fit and said the team's priority was rest before assessing their condition ahead of the final.

Spain and Argentina face off in what promises to be an exciting World Cup final, pitting Lamine Yamal against Lionel Messi. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Why extra recovery time could benefit Spain

Scaloni's concerns are supported by recent tournament trends.

According to data published by The Athletic, the team that played the first semi-final has gone on to win 13 of the last 14 FIFA World Cups and UEFA European Championships, suggesting the additional recovery period can provide a significant competitive edge.

Spain travelled to New Jersey immediately after their semi-final victory, allowing them more time to settle, recover and prepare tactically for the showdown at MetLife Stadium.

Although the scheduling of the semi-finals naturally gives one finalist more preparation time than the other, Scaloni's main frustration centred on FIFA's organisation after Argentina's arrival.

He argued the governing body could have scheduled the team's press conference earlier in the day and allowed them to train later in the evening when temperatures were cooler, rather than forcing a rushed afternoon session in sweltering conditions.

Argentina will now hope those logistical setbacks do not prevent them from defending the World Cup title against Spain on Sunday.

Messi dismisses biased officiating claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi dismissed claims that Argentina had received favourable refereeing decisions during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentina captain insisted his team's run to the final was earned through their performances, not officiating.

Source: YEN.com.gh