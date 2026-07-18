Argentina Complain to FIFA Over Spain's Alleged Advantage Before World Cup Final
- Lionel Scaloni claimed FIFA's scheduling left Argentina at a disadvantage by giving Spain more rest and better preparation before the World Cup final
- Argentina arrived in New Jersey more than a day after Spain and were forced into a brief afternoon training session in extreme heat
- Statistics from recent major tournaments suggest teams playing the first semi-final have often benefited from the extra recovery time before the final
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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has questioned FIFA's scheduling ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup final against Spain, claiming his side have been placed at a disadvantage compared to their opponents.
The defending champions secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over England in Wednesday's semi-final in Atlanta, with late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez overturning Anthony Gordon's opener to send Argentina into their seventh World Cup final.
Spain, meanwhile, booked their place 24 hours earlier after defeating France thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro, giving Luis de la Fuente's side an extra day to recover and prepare.
Argentina complain to FIFA over training schedule
Scaloni believes that difference has significantly affected Argentina's preparations.
The Albiceleste only arrived in the New York area late on Thursday night before being instructed by FIFA to hold a short training session on Friday afternoon in difficult weather conditions.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Scaloni admitted his squad had little time to recover after travelling.
"We're just now resting because we arrived last night around 11pm," he said.
"Today they forced us to train at a time we didn't want. With the press conference and everything, we had to do a strange, quick training session and we hardly got to try anything out."
The Argentina coach added that several players were still not fully fit and said the team's priority was rest before assessing their condition ahead of the final.
Why extra recovery time could benefit Spain
Scaloni's concerns are supported by recent tournament trends.
According to data published by The Athletic, the team that played the first semi-final has gone on to win 13 of the last 14 FIFA World Cups and UEFA European Championships, suggesting the additional recovery period can provide a significant competitive edge.
Spain travelled to New Jersey immediately after their semi-final victory, allowing them more time to settle, recover and prepare tactically for the showdown at MetLife Stadium.
Although the scheduling of the semi-finals naturally gives one finalist more preparation time than the other, Scaloni's main frustration centred on FIFA's organisation after Argentina's arrival.
He argued the governing body could have scheduled the team's press conference earlier in the day and allowed them to train later in the evening when temperatures were cooler, rather than forcing a rushed afternoon session in sweltering conditions.
Argentina will now hope those logistical setbacks do not prevent them from defending the World Cup title against Spain on Sunday.
Messi dismisses biased officiating claims
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi dismissed claims that Argentina had received favourable refereeing decisions during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Argentina captain insisted his team's run to the final was earned through their performances, not officiating.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.