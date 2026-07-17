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Ronaldo Nazario admitted Cristiano Ronaldo may no longer have the level required to compete at the highest level of World Cup football

Portugal's World Cup campaign ended in the Round of 16, marking Cristiano Ronaldo's sixth and final appearance at the tournament

The Brazilian legend said age ultimately decides every player's career, despite their passion and desire to keep competing

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup ended in familiar disappointment after Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16, bringing the curtain down on his sixth and final appearance at football's biggest tournament.

The heartbreaking exit contrasted sharply with long-time rival Lionel Messi, who has guided Argentina to a third World Cup final in four tournaments and remains on course to defend the title won in Qatar 2022.

Ronaldo Nazario Gives Honest Verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Campaign

Source: Getty Images

Portugal have not reached the semi-finals since Ronaldo's first World Cup in 2006, leaving the World Cup trophy as the one major honour missing from his glittering career.

Following Portugal's exit, Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario shared his honest assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo's performances.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, the two-time World Cup winner suggested the Portuguese superstar may no longer possess the level needed to compete at the pinnacle of international football.

"Maybe he still has the level to play in Saudi Arabia, but to compete in a World Cup, we realize that it is much more difficult, the level is much higher," Ronaldo Nazario said.

'The body decides for us,' says Ronaldo Nazario

The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker also reflected on the physical demands of elite football and the challenge ageing players face in extending their careers.

"Despite our passion, our love of football and our desire to play forever, I think it is finally the body that decides for us," he added.

His comments quickly spread across social media after Portugal's elimination.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to make an impact against Spain, finishing the match with just 19 touches as Portugal were shut down by their Iberian rivals.

Although he leaves the World Cup without lifting the famous trophy, Ronaldo's legacy remains one of the greatest in football history. His international journey began at the 2006 World Cup in Germany and spanned six tournaments, but despite numerous memorable moments, the game's biggest prize ultimately eluded him.

Source: YEN.com.gh